Five Oaklands College Players Shine on International Stage at England U18 Women’s Six Nations Festival

The Saracens Women Rugby Academy based at Oaklands College is celebrating an exceptional achievement after five of its players represented England at the 2026 U18 Women’s Six Nations Festival, held at Wellington College. The festival brought together the most promising young players from across Europe, with Saracens having its highest number of representatives on record playing in the Festival. This milestone further underlines the Academy’s growing reputation for developing elite female rugby talent.

The England squad, selected by head coach James Cooper and assistant coach Oli Perry, featured 29 rising stars of the women’s game. Among them were Saracens very own Leila Crick, Alix Ahad, Scarlett Beech, Jemima Mitchell, and Lily Pereira dos Santos. Their selection reflects both their individual talent and the strength of the Saracens elite rugby pathway based at Oaklands College.

Throughout the festival, England delivered a series of competitive and hard fought performances. The team opened with a narrow 32–24 loss to Wales, followed by two high intensity 35 minute fixtures on Matchday 2, where England secured a 22–14 win over Scotland before a close 12–5 defeat to Ireland. The final match saw England face a dominant French side, who finished the festival unbeaten. Despite the challenging opposition, the England squad, including the five Oaklands players, consistently demonstrated their skill and significant development across the week-long tournament.

Niamh McHugh, Saracens Women U18 Pathway Lead, said:

“We are incredibly proud of these five exceptional young players. Their performances at the Six Nations Festival demonstrate not only their talent and dedication, but also reflect the rapid progression and strength of our pathway based here at Oaklands College. We are very excited to see how these players continue to progress in their rugby journeys and how this will inspire the future cohorts of Saracens Academy players.”

The Saracens Women Rugby Academy based at Oaklands College offers ambitious players the opportunity to train in a full time elite performance environment whilst completing their academic studies. Players receive tailored support both on and off the pitch, ensuring they can progress academically while preparing for future careers in professional sport or related industries.

This year’s Six Nations Festival success reinforces Oaklands College’s and Saracens Women reputation as a leading pathway for young female rugby players. The college continues to nurture the next generation of rugby talent, and the achievements of Crick, Ahad, Beech, Mitchell and Pereira dos Santos highlight the exceptional opportunities available through the Saracens Women Rugby Academy, both now and in the years ahead.