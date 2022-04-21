Students get a flavour of all-things catering and hospitality

Barnsley College Catering and Hospitality students heard from a range of guest speakers as part of Catering and Hospitality Industry Week.

The talks allowed students to explore potential careers within the sector, whilst developing the skills they need for Higher Education or employment.

Delifresh, a catering food and drink supplier, kicked off the week with a veggiecation session –an inspirational talk on how passionate the company is about fresh produce, dairy, cheese and speciality flavours, and how they deliver into kitchens across the North. They also promoted the many positives that eating and using fresh produce can provide.

The main activity of the week was a gripping interactive session with Richard Punshon, owner of the Dog and Partridge restaurant and accommodation in Flouch, Sheffield. During this workshop students created venison salami and chorizo whilst discussing his career at The Savoy Hotel in London and the Army.

Richard said: “I am here to show students how easy it is to make fresh produce yourself, rather than products that are mass produced. My piece of advice to students is to keep your passion for the industry. It was a pleasure to talk to the Catering and Hospitality students at Barnsley College.”

Students also heard from Adam Smith, The Real Junk Food Project founder, who shared his experience in developing an organisation that uses food that would otherwise have been discarded from supermarkets, restaurants, and other independent food suppliers to produce meals that are sold on a pay what you want basis.

Alex Hollinworth, Owner and Photographer at Alex Hollinworth Photography, shared with the students how to take the perfect foodie pictures. Alex discussed angles and lighting with the students as well as demonstrated how to stage the perfect picture using a mobile phone.

Catering and Hospitality students also attended The Public Sector Catering Expo, where they had the chance to see dishes prepared, taste them and talk to the chefs behind them. The exhibition included of over 100 suppliers with a lively seminar programme and interactive demonstrations hosted by TV’s Dr Rupy Aujla.

Throughout the week the students also attended career inspired sessions intended to showcase the wide range of job prospects available within the industry including pig butchery, food styling, Tunnock’s Teacake challenge, calorie counting, chocolate masterclass, fine dining and cocktail masterclass.

The sessions were organised by Martyn Hollingsworth, Catering and Hospitality Curriculum Leader at Barnsley College. Martyn commented: “Industry Week has been a great success with some brilliant guest experts demonstrating their skills and explaining their careers.

“It’s brilliant to see professionals genuinely interested in inspiring the next generation of catering and hospitality employees. The students who attended the sessions were thrilled at the variety of talks and workshops and found the week both educational and enjoyable.”