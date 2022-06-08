Young artist from Reading chosen to take part in a national exhibition

A self-portrait by a young person from Reading has been selected to be featured in a national exhibition.



The winning portrait by Grace Pierro, will be displayed alongside artwork by 1,500 13–16-year-olds on show at the National Saturday Club’s Summer Show, taking place at Somerset House in London from Saturday 4 June-Sunday 12 June, showcasing the work of young people who have been attending weekly Saturday Clubs at 56 universities, colleges and museums across the country.



Grace’s portrait will also be featured in the invite for the exhibition. Her colourful painting features the slogan “I am the future.”



The National Saturday Club is a nationwide initiative where young people can spend their Saturday mornings at their local university, college or museum discovering subjects they love. The Clubs are open to 13-16-year-olds of all abilities and are free to attend.



Activate Learning is a proud member of this scheme and offer eight Saturday Clubs across multiple sites, with three taking place at Reading College, including a Fashion&Business Club,an Art&Design Club and a Film&Media Club.



Grace is a member of the Art&Design Saturday Club at Reading College.



She said: “My self-portrait is a reflection of me and my style of art. I feel very proud of myself and what I’ve achieved. I can’t wait to see my piece at the exhibition.



“I have really enjoyed this course as it has built more confidence in myself and my ability. I liked all the different materials you could use and learnt how to use and the different techniques. I love art and loved learning more.”



Philip Newcombe, Learning for Leisure Teacher, Activate Learning, said: “I am so proud that Grace’s image has been selected to appear in this year’s exhibition and to be featured in the invite.



“The anonymity of the portrait highlights the intended inclusivity of all those involved in the initial Self-Portrait sessions.



“The National Saturday Club is a unique and special experience for all those involved.



“Bringing young people together from different schools and backgrounds highlights the diversity apparent throughout the region. New friendships are formed, and a supportive atmosphere allows for creativity to really flourish.



“I wish all our students the best of luck. You are the future.”

Lucy Kennedy, Chief Executive of the National Saturday Club said: “It’s always so wonderful to see the work of all 1,500 National Saturday Club members from across the country on display at the annual Summer Show at Somerset House.

“It truly is a celebration of the incredible creative talent of young people nationwide. Grace’s self-portrait created at the Reading College Saturday Club is a powerful statement which reflects the vital importance of supporting the next generation, and providing a platform for their voices and ideas, as they are indeed the future!”



