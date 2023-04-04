Pupils 3D game design skills are set soar to next level in Staffordshire

Calling all budding 3D games designers to take centre stage.

Are you the teacher or parent of a young person who is enthusiastic about taking their 3D game design skills to the next level?

If so, then we have something exciting to reveal that should be right up their virtual street!

2Simple, a leading UK primary school computing software provider, and edtech specialist Satori Education, have joined forces to launch an exciting, free 3D gaming design contest that will take place in Stoke-on-Trent this summer.

Primary schools urged to take part to help further develop pupils’ STEAM skills

Primary schools are being urged to sign up to this free competition not only because it will engage and ignite young minds, but because it will also help teachers meet the new national curriculum when it comes to Science, Technology, Art, Engineering and Math (or STEAM).

While the competition won’t be held until June 20, there will be a free, 90-minute hands-on workshop held on Tuesday, April 25, at 3.30pm, to guide teachers through everything they’ll need to know to enable their pupils to plan, design and create their own 3D games.

Joe Basketts, CEO of Satori Education, which works with schools and MATs across the UK to optimise and develop their edtech, said: “Computing skills are life skills and help to develop maths, science and design and technology knowledge and skills too. “Understanding how digital systems work and putting this growing knowledge into practice, including by developing programming skills, is a part of the National Curriculum. “This gaming contest is an exciting chance to build on this digital literacy in a different and engaging way and we hope to see as many schools as possible taking up the opportunity to get involved.” Joe Basketts, CEO of Satori Education.

The workshop is open to teachers of Year 5 and 6 pupils and will use the Purple Mash design tool 2DIY3D.

But, for schools that don’t currently use Purple Mash, teachers will be given access to this to enable them to gain the necessary knowledge for their pupils to take part in the contest.

Schools can secure workshop place to help pupils master 3D games design skills now

All schools to do at this stage is to book their free e-ticket to secure a place on the workshop at this link where there’s further information about the workshop’s contents.

The 3D Games Contest which the workshop will prepare schools for will be held in person at the James Bateman Middle School in Knypersley, Biddulph, in the Staffordshire Moorlands.

If you would like to find more out about Satori Education visit https://satori.education/ and for more on 2Simple it’s https://www.2simple.com/

Published in