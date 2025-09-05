Record-breaking T Level enrolment sparks new employer campaign at Wiltshire College

Wiltshire College & University Centre has recorded its highest ever T Level enrolment this summer – prompting the launch of a major new employer campaign to secure industry placements for every learner.

Over 400 students enrolled on T Level courses for 2025/26 – the College’s largest intake to date and a 71% rise on the previous year.

In response, the College is launching THE BIG Placement Pledge – a campaign inviting businesses across Wiltshire and beyond to host a T Level student for an industry placement.

“T Levels allow employers to play an active role in developing future skills,” says Ann Simpson, Work Placement Team Leader at the College. “They can also enhance a company’s reputation as one that support and nurtures the next generation.”

T Levels are two-year qualifications for 16 to 19-year-olds that combine academic study with hands-on experience. Each course includes a 45-day (315-hour) industry placement – giving students vital insight into the world of work, whilst helping employers spot and support future recruits.

The College currently offers T Levels across a broad range of sectors, including:

Engineering and manufacturing

Health and healthcare science

Digital and cyber security

Agriculture and animal management

Business, accounting and management

Education and early years

Land based engineering

The growth in demand this year has been especially strong in engineering and land-based industries, where regional employers are actively seeking skilled young talent.

Local employers already involved in the programme are calling for more businesses to get on board.

Apsley Precision Engineering, near Salisbury, has supported T Level placements for three years – and is now offering apprenticeships to its standout students.

“We open our doors to T Levels because they work,” said Jon Paul-Sanders, Operations Manager at Apsley Precision Engineering. “It’s another pair of hands, it’s free, and it’s a great way to try before you buy. One of our students is now starting his apprenticeship with us – and he’s already miles ahead thanks to the experience he’s had.”

At Mitie, a national facilities management company, Account Director Rich Garland sees T Levels as a way to pay forward the chance he once received as an apprentice himself.

“What students bring is energy, enthusiasm and a fresh perspective,” he said. “It’s not hard to support them – all it takes is a conversation. T Levels give us the chance to inspire young people and challenge them in ways they wouldn’t experience elsewhere.”

Wiltshire Council has also embraced the programme, offering T Level business students placements across its departments – from front-of-house to data analysis and community engagement.

“The 315 hours of placement really helps students settle in, build relationships and get a feel for what a council career could be,” said Kathryn Partington, Apprenticeship and Early Careers Lead. “We’ve had so much positive feedback from managers that more teams are asking to be added to the list each year.”

The College is now calling on more employers to join the movement and help meet growing demand.

THE BIG Placement Pledge will help ensure that every student starting T Level this year has access to a high-quality industry experience.

Employers will receive full support from the College, including help with matching, paperwork, and ongoing contact. Most students are covered by existing Employer Liability Insurance, and placements are unpaid.

“We’re asking employers to make a simple but powerful commitment,” said Ann. “By opening doors to a student, you could open their eyes to a future they didn’t think was possible – and discover a future asset to your team in the process.”