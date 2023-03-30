Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Red Nose Day fun at Barking & Dagenham College

Barking & Dagenham College March 30, 2023
Students and staff at Barking & Dagenham College did some funny and some sensible things to raise money for Red Nose Day.

Errol Parker, Curriculum Manager for Sport, was one of several staff members to put themselves in the firing line for wet sponges to be thrown at them. This activity went down well with students on a chilly March day, with ‘Splat the Teacher’ raising £52.

Beauty, hairdressing and media make-up students offered mini treatments, including nail file and polishes, media make-up students did face painting and hair learners did glitter plates, raising £50 for the charity.

Beauty student James Cole, 24, from Dagenham helped by carrying out arm massages for a small donation in aid of charity.

As well as raising money for a great cause, the activity gave learners valuable work experience developing their employability skills and confidence in their technical skills which are all vital for their qualification achievement and success in the industry.

Sarah Harris, Beauty lecturer said:

“The students did a great job; we got lots of nice feedback on the mini treatments and raised money for a worthy cause, as well!”

Barking & Dagenham College

