Reintroducing the GMLPN Team: Strengthening Collaboration Across Greater Manchester’s Skills Landscape

Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network (GMLPN) is excited to reintroduce our dedicated team, as we continue to support Education Providers across Greater Manchester (GM) with a renewed focus on collaboration, engagement, and growth.

Following a strategic review by the GMLPN Board, the organisation’s management structure has been updated to reflect the skills, experience, and ambitions of the current team. These changes ensure that GMLPN is well-positioned to deliver greater impact for our members and partners across Greater Manchester.

We are proud to highlight the people at the heart of our network:

Charlotte Jones has recently stepped up into the role of Head of Operations, leading the strategic and day-to-day management of the network, supported by the GMLPN Board.

Charlotte brings a decade of experience within GMLPN, having started as an apprentice and completing 3 in total in her time at GMLPN, most recently a Chartered Manager Degree Apprenticeship. Her journey reflects our commitment to lifelong learning and professional development.

In her new role, Charlotte is focused on strengthening relationships with key partners across the region, whilst also providing leadership and support to the GMLPN team to ensure high-quality delivery across all our work.

Chloe Ramsden recently joined the team as Partnership Manager, building and nurturing relationships with training providers, employers, and stakeholders to strengthen collaboration across GM.

Chloe brings a wealth of experience having worked at an Apprenticeship Training Provider for 18 years before joining GMLPN and starting her own career as an apprentice at 16. Chloe is central to ensuring that our network continues to meet the needs of members.

Sumayya Ali is now our Marketing & Events Coordinator, having completed her Digital Marketing Apprenticeship during her time at GMLPN. In this expanded role, Sumayya leads on our digital communications, whilst also coordinating the planning and delivery of GMLPN events. She plays a vital role in amplifying the voice of our network and creating engaging opportunities for members to connect and collaborate.

We are also recruiting for a new role, Network Coordinator. This role will support delivery and coordination across our core activities, including events, projects, and member services. It’s an exciting opportunity to join a small, dynamic team and make a meaningful difference to skills delivery across GM!

The GMLPN team is supported by a highly experienced and engaged Board, who provide strategic oversight and sector insight. The current GMLPN Board are as follows:

Mark Currie (Chair) – Chief Executive, Mantra Learning and The National Logistics Academy

Mark Currie, Chair of GMLPN said:

“The strength of the GMLPN lies in its people. This refreshed team structure puts us in a strong position to support our members through a significant period of challenge, change and opportunity. The team brings a blend of experience, creativity, and commitment to the role they play.

As the sector continues to navigate uncertainty, GMLPN’s work will continue to be vital in providing feedback to Ofsted, facilitating collaboration, sharing best practice, and ensuring that providers feel supported, connected, and ready to respond to the evolving skills landscape.

The team and the Board will continue to represent the views of our members to key stakeholders including GMCA, GMCC, Ofsted and Department of Education – influencing policy, lobbying for change, and making sure the Provider voice is heard loud and clear.”

GMLPN remain committed to empowering our members, influencing skills policy, and driving forward a high-quality, collaborative skills system that meets the needs of learners, communities, and employers across Greater Manchester.