Resilient Mandy overcomes major health challenges to win award

Inspirational mature student Mandy Price’s motto “Rise up and show up” could not be more apt.

Despite huge personal and family health challenges, including spending five weeks in hospital after clustered epileptic seizures, she refuses to let the condition define her.

The day after being removed from a ventilator on her first hospital admission, she sat in the intensive care unit completing a presentation for her Bachelor of Science Degree in Animal Welfare and Behaviour. Two days after her hospital discharge, she was back studying at Coleg Sir Gâr in Carmarthen!

In addition to being diagnosed with epilepsy and other medical conditions, Mandy, 49, cares for her partner and son, who has complex needs.

Yet somehow she still finds time to study and support children as a Burns by Your Side reading volunteer with learning support dog, Daisy.

In recognition of her resilience, Mandy has won the Learning for Better Health Award in this year’s Inspire! Adult Learning Awards which will be presented at the Brangwyn Hall, Swansea on September 18. She is one of 11 award winners.

A highlight of Adult Learners’ Week in Wales, which runs from September 15-21, the awards recognise those who have demonstrated a commitment to never stop learning. The awards are co-ordinated by Learning and Work Institute with support from the Welsh Government.

Each Inspire! Award winner demonstrates how learning can offer second chances, help create new career opportunities, build confidence and help communities become vibrant and successful.

Mandy’s third hospital stay followed her return from Greece, where she worked on a Loggerhead Sea Turtle Conservation Research Project. Her recovery has been arduous, forcing her to delay completing her degree until the next academic year.

“I have witnessed first-hand how education has served as a transformative force in Mandy’s life – a source of empowerment, enabling her to harness her strengths and channel her passion into meaningful endeavours,” said Stephanie Rees, lecturer and Inspire! Adult Learning Award nominator.

Mandy, who lives in Carmarthen, became interested in animal related studies after joining a support group and becoming a volunteer at Many Tears Animal Rescue, where equestrian yard manager Katy Kear was instrumental in empowering her.

Despite doubting her own academic ability, she achieved a Foundation Degree in Animal Science and has now progressed to a BSc degree, aided by supportive lecturers.

“I am determined to not let my epilepsy define me,” added Mandy. “Without the degree course, I really don’t know what path my mental and physical health would have taken.”

She intends to continue her studies, including a Master’s Degree in Children and Young People’s Mental Health and additional training to deliver pet first aid courses with the aim of securing a job.

For adults in Wales keen to start their learning journey, in-person taster courses and online sessions will run throughout September and during Adult Learners’ Week. Advice and information will be available locally to inspire people to take up learning as a way of increasing their employability, building life skills and improving their quality of life.

Lynne Neagle, Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Education, said: “Adult Learners’ Week is a chance to celebrate the achievements of learners and to inspire people to discover how learning can positively change their lives.

“Everyone should have the opportunity to take a change of direction and renew their career at whatever stage of life they are at. The Inspire! Adult Learning Awards stories show just how much can be achieved when people are supported to overcome barriers and return to learning.”

Joshua Miles, Learning and Work Institute Director for Wales, added: “Learning is a lifelong journey that enriches every part of who we are. Whether we’re picking up a new skill for our career, our health, or just for the sheer joy of it, each step we take in learning boosts our confidence and sense of purpose.

“In a rapidly evolving world, it’s vital to support and celebrate the adults in Wales who embrace learning at various stages of life. Their commitment to developing new skills not only transforms their own lives but also helps build a more resilient and adaptable future for our communities.”