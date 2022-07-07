Royal Agricultural University excels in annual student satisfaction survey

The Royal Agricultural University (RAU) has achieved excellent results in this year’s National Student Survey (NSS) with student satisfaction scores beating even those of the best-performing Russell Group universities.

In the annual survey, which gathers students’ opinions on the quality of their courses, the RAU recorded an overall student satisfaction score of 85.17%, 9% above the average for the sector, while the University’s Learning Community score of 83% was a huge 15% above the sector average.

Dr Lorraine Thomas, RAU Pro Vice-Chancellor (Education and Students), said:

“We are absolutely delighted that our students have fully recognised and commended our academic programmes leading to these excellent NSS results. Thanks must also go to our academic staff for all their hard work.

“Our overall satisfaction result is higher than most of the institutions which make up the Russell Group universities which is a fantastic achievement and a first for the RAU. We have also risen significantly in the university NSS overall satisfaction rankings, above the vast majority of our competitors, and we have bounced back from Covid even better than before.

“Organisation and Management, a notoriously difficult category nationally, scored 77% which is 7% above the sector average, while our Academic Support score of 79%, and Student Voice score of 71%, are also well above the sector average. The RAU’s scores increased in all nine categories.”

The NSS, which is run by Ipsos MORI and commissioned by the Office for Students (OfS), is a high-profile annual census of nearly half a million students across the UK. Conducted annually since 2005, it is an established survey and produces useful data to help universities, colleges, and students’ unions to identify what they do well and what needs to be improved.

Students are asked to respond to 27 single choice questions relating to various aspects of their course. It gives students a powerful voice to help shape the future of their course while also providing helpful information for prospective students deciding what, and where, to study.

Dr Thomas added: “We are incredibly grateful to our academics for all their great work and support this academic year to achieve this success! The students’ scoring of the RAU’s various courses and programmes is a real testimony to how hard academic and professional services colleagues have worked for our students.”

Published in