To mark the return of its flagship education programme, Samsung sent actor Larry Lamb “back to school” to learn how young people are using technology to positively impact society.

51 is the average age Brits stop actively learning, according to new research from Samsung to mark the launch of its Solve for Tomorrow tech-for-good competition.

A tenth of Gen X (aged between 45 and 60) say they haven’t learnt anything new in the past year, which stands in stark contrast to the 58% of Gen Z who learn something every week.

There is clearly a gap between reality and desire, as despite slowing down in how much they learn, over a million Gen X’ers wish they could go back to school, showing they’re not finished with their education just yet.

47% say it’s because they want to learn about upcoming technologies, such as AI, and 31% want to head back to school because they feel they have an idea they’d love to bring to life. This reflects a growing generational gap, but also a potential for inter-generational learning as 39% of Gen X say they get most of their new information from interactions with young people.

To spotlight this insight and celebrate the launch of its sixth annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow programme – a national competition that empowers 11-18-year-olds to design new solutions to help solve real-world problems using technology – actor and presenter Larry Lamb was sent back to school to explore how creativity and innovation can unlock new ways of thinking across generations.

In a new film, Larry’s perceptions of what young people get up to in school are flipped on their head. Lamb joined a group of students from Wembley High Technology Collage to brainstorm his own tech-for-good idea and discover how students use technology as a tool to make positive societal impact.

Speaking about the experience, Lamb said:

“I’ll be honest, it caught me off guard at how inspiring some of these young people are. I didn’t have access to competitions like Samsung Solve for Tomorrow when I was younger, and as I’m older, I find myself wishing initiatives like this were available to me. I started the day with a pretty clear idea of what I thought young people did in school, but that completely changed when I saw the incredible impact they’re capable of making, not just for the world today, but for our future too.

“Opportunities like this give young people more space to apply practical skills and make a change in the world. Whether it’s you, your kids, grandkids, or anyone else you know under 18, I’d urge you get them involved to help invent the future.”

Nancy Blake, Head of Year 7 at Wembley High Technical College, where Larry Lamb went back to school said:

“Having Larry Lamb visit was a brilliant moment for our students – they were buzzing to share their ideas and show how they’re using creative thinking and technology to tackle real-world problems. Programmes like Samsung Solve for Tomorrow are so valuable because they help students see tech as something they can use to make a difference, not just something they learn about. We’re really excited to take part and give our students the chance to innovate, collaborate, and bring their ideas to life.”

What Samsung Solve for Tomorrow offers teachers

The programme is free to access and designed for flexible classroom delivery in PSHE, DT, STEM or enrichment sessions. It supports Gatsby Benchmarks 4, 5 and 6, helping teachers embed careers education, employer engagement and real-world learning into the curriculum – without adding to workload.

This year the competition focuses on three exciting themes: Smarter sport (tech that makes sport more fun, inclusive and high-performing), Greener future (tech that protects our planet and supports sustainable living), and Safer online (tech that helps us stay connected, confident and in control).

Samsung is working with partners including Tech She Can, D&T Association and the Design Council – alongside a network of industry experts and educators – to provide real-world work experience opportunities and ensure the content feels inclusive, creative and inspiring for every student.

Students benefit from mentoring by Samsung employees, authentic storytelling from real innovators, and access to exciting tech prizes, work experience opportunities, and national recognition – including the chance to see their ideas showcased on the Piccadilly Circus screen and across Samsung’s platforms.

Entries will be judged by Samsung employees and experts from across the design and creative industries, with winners announced in 2026.

Commenting on the competition launch, Soohyun Jessie Park, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Samsung Electronics UK, said:

“It was an extremely rewarding experience working with Larry for Samsung Solve for Tomorrow this year and seeing him interact and collaborate so our wonderful students at Wembley High. It was lovely to know that he came away from the experience with a much more informed opinion on what children today can learn in school and also how technology in young people’s hands can be a force-for-good when shaping the future with innovation.

“Our previous research shows that 85%** of young people believe a career in technology would allow them to contribute positively to society and we believe very young person deserves to feel like this. To recognise the need to support our next generation of innovators from a younger age, the programme this year will be focusing on supporting school-aged children and young people, offering opportunities to access skills workshops, mentoring from Samsung and winning tech prizes and work experience opportunities.”

Since launching in 2020, Samsung Solve for Tomorrow has already reached more than 265,600 young people across the UK and Ireland, with over 6,600 tech-for-good ideas submitted so far. This year, the programme aims to go even further, accelerating progress toward Samsung’s goal of positively impacting 1 million young people by 2030.