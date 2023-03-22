Samsung to showcase latest display technology offering for educators at BETT 2023

Samsung Electronics UK Ltd. has announced it will be attending BETT 2023 between the 29th-31st March 2023 at ExCeL London.

BETT 2023 is the biggest education technology exhibition in the world, bringing together educators from across the entire education landscape, with 600+ innovative EdTech and resource solution providers showcasing cutting-edge and impactful products and services. From global tech companies to renowned education brands to start-ups, attendees will be able to find solutions for all education settings, challenges and budgets.

Located at stand NE31, Samsung will be showcasing and providing demos of some of its latest and unique display monitors for education professionals and organisations including the 65″ Android E-Board, The Wall and Flip.

Samsung will be hosting lessons throughout the day at BETT with two teachers offering primary school level maths and secondary school English lessons in the morning, with a ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ joint class. In the afternoon, Samsung will be offering a Guild E-Sport workshop along with Word Wall, Shakespeare and Fakespeare games.

In addition to this, Samsung will be inviting attendees during the show to play an interactive quiz at different points on the stand, with the chance to win prizes.

