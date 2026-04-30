Northampton College students team up with charity to tackle period poverty

Students at Northampton College have worked together to design and produce a range of bags, supporting young girls across the county facing ‘period poverty’.

The bags, created by Level 2 Illustration and Graphics and Level 2 Fashion students at Northampton College, have been donated to A Bag for Flo – a grassroots charity dedicated to fighting period poverty with dignity, choice, and compassion.

More than 70 bags were donated through the project and will now be filled with essential products such as pads and tampons, as well as hot chocolate and biscuits, and made available to those who need them from various pick-up points across Northamptonshire.

The designs were inspired by a number of leading artists, such as Morag Myerscough, Camile Walala and Oral Kiely, while the project fostered new skills in branding, illustration, and ethical design.

The students reflected on the importance of inclusive language, choice, and the social responsibility of designers while raising awareness about period poverty and the power of creative activism.

Northampton College curriculum manager Steph Lee-Vae said:

“Illustration and Graphics students developed bespoke surface designs for bags, using experimental printmaking techniques guided by A Bag for Flo’s brand guidelines. These designs were then brought to life by Fashion students, who sewed the bags with technical precision and care.

“This project exemplifies the college’s commitment to creative education with purpose. By combining illustration and fashion with social action and sustainable practice, students have produced work that not only meets a live brief but also makes a tangible difference in the lives of others within the wider community.”

The project forms part of the College’s wider HUMANKIND strategy, an initiative empowering students to use their creative skills for meaningful social impact.

A Bag for Flo founder Laura Cooper-Wortley praised the Northampton College students and thanked them for their support.

Laura said:

“We’re incredibly grateful for the generous donation from students at Northampton College and the designs are absolutely fantastic, bringing real design flair while ensuring the messaging is on-brand and in line with our values.

“We want to ensure that anyone who menstruates can access free period products when facing financial hardship. No questions asked. No judgement. No limits.

“We believe periods should be talked about openly and without shame. We’re building a movement that challenges stigma, fosters empathy, and puts choice and care at the heart of everything we do.