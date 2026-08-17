Sandwell College Students Shine Brightly With Level 3 Results

Students at Sandwell College are celebrating exceptional achievements after receiving their Level 3 results for advanced level technical, vocational and professional qualifications including BTECs, T Levels and other industry-backed qualifications.

Many will now progress to university or a Degree Apprenticeship whilst others may choose to take their first step into skilled employment across a range of industries. The results highlight the significant impact of technical and vocational education, with students excelling across T Level and BTEC programmes.

Level 3 technical and vocational qualifications are the equivalent to three A Levels and provide a more practical approach to learning new skills with industry-related experiences. Sandwell College has state of the art work-based environments in sector priority areas such as digital, construction, health and care and engineering. The College offers industry standard facilities, specialist equipment and expert teaching – providing students with an authentic and professional work environment and that all-important work experience.

This year’s success reflects the hard work and commitment shown by our students throughout their studies, alongside the support of dedicated teaching staff and industry partners who help bring learning to life through providing placements, practical experiences and opportunities for immersion into industry settings.

CEO and Principal of The Sandwell Colleges, Lisa Capper MBE, said:

“We are incredibly proud of our students at The Sandwell Colleges. Their results are a testament to their determination, hard work and ambition, sometimes against the odds. Technical and vocational qualifications offer a fantastic career pathway, with high-quality, future-focused teaching, engaged employer partners and brilliant facilities. Together we are providing students with the skills needed to progress into their future career.

“A Level 3 qualification is identified as the most in-demand requirement for employers in the West Midlands. We are proud to play our part in addressing critical skills gaps, driving economic prosperity, and supporting the wider aims of the West Midlands Growth Plan. Our students have developed not only technical expertise but also professional behaviours, leadership skills and workplace experience that will support them with their next steps. Over 90% of our students are progressing to university, onto a higher-level apprenticeship or into skilled employment – some are even starting their own business.”

Among the many Sandwell success stories are:

Zuzanna, who achieved Distinction grade in T Level in Digital Production, Design and Development and is now about to embark on a degree in Graphic Design at Birmingham City University.

She said:

“It was so surprising for me because I got a C in the first year so I wasn’t expecting to get the top grade, but I’m so happy that I did. I couldn’t have done it without the support of my teachers at Sandwell College.”

Muhammad, who is celebrating after also accomplishing Distinction in T Level Digital Production, Design and Development, and discovering literally yesterday that he had landed a role as a junior developer with Pallet Trucks UK.

Millie, who successfully completed T Level Education and Early Years with a Distinction and is now moving on to employment as an early years practitioner with a day nursery.

Anmoldeep, who gained Merit in T Level Health and has a place at Keele University to study Adult Nursing, as well as a potential pharmacy technician apprenticeship offer.

As the largest Further Education College in the West Midlands, The Sandwell Colleges has continued to strengthen its powerful partnerships with employers and was recently presented with a King’s Award for Enterprise for its work experience programme ‘Go Further’, a unique project which prepares young people for the world of work, getting students into skilled employment in sector priority areas such as engineering. It provides young people with valuable work experience opportunities, allowing them to explore industries, develop professional skills and build workplace awareness. At Sandwell College, students benefit from industry-relevant learning and opportunities to develop the skills needed in key growth sectors across the West Midlands and beyond.

As GCSE results day approaches, school leavers from across the region are preparing for the next stage. Enrolment starts on 20th August.