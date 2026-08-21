Sandwell College Students Stepping into Bright Futures with Life-Changing GCSE Resit Results Appear on BBC National News

BBC National News were at Sandwell College today to see students aged 16-18 years taking the next step towards their careers as they celebrated their life-changing GCSE Maths and English resit results.

This year The Sandwell Colleges (which includes Sandwell College, Cadbury Sixth Form College and Central Saint Michael’s Sixth Form) have seen bumper numbers of over 3000 young people resitting their GCSEs. Students from across the Colleges have bucked the trend in terms of results, beating national rates and with some fantastic grades and success stories.

Each year, students who have not managed to achieve a GCSE pass at Grade 4 or above at school are provided with the opportunity to re-take their exams, offering them the chance to obtain a higher grade, whilst also studying their main subject qualification.

For some students, achieving a Grade 4 or above represents a significant personal celebration after continuing or returning to education to improve their English and maths grades alongside their chosen main subject. For others, the day marks the beginning of a new journey into technical or vocational programmes, or gaining the grade needed to take up their place for A or T Levels, or onto Apprenticeships or into skilled employment.

It is an exciting time for our students as recent government policy is now placing greater emphasis on technical and vocational education, skills and clear routes into employment alongside the classic A level route.

The Sandwell Colleges offer an extensive range of technical and vocational courses, with students achieving results today now progressing to a range of programmes including A Level, T Level, Vocational and professional routes.

Success stories from today’s GCSE resits include:

With state-of-the-art work-based environments (in sector priority areas identified in the West Midlands Growth Plan) such as digital, construction, health and social care and engineering, the College offers industry-standard facilities, specialist equipment and expert teaching – providing students with an authentic and professional work environment and that all-important work experience.

Amandeep, now set to achieve her dream ambition for a career in healthcare after earning a grade 5 in Maths, which gives her the opportunity to progress to T Level Health at the new purpose- built Learning Campus facilities, located on site with the NHS Midland Metropolitan University Hospital.

A grade 7 in Maths and a 4 in English have given Computing student Abd the life-changing chance to achieve his ambition of studying a T Level in Digital Software Development and progressing to Queen Mary University of London.

Azka, who is now set to progress to A Levels at Central Saint Michael’s Sixth Form, after receiving Grade 7 in Maths, Grade 8 in Chemistry, Grade 6 in Biology and English Language and Grade 5 in English Literature.

Engineering student Chuma got grade 7 Maths after studying for his resit alongside his Level 2 qualification and is now set to move up to Level 3 at the College’s Manufacturing and Engineering Centre.

Lisa Capper MBE, CEO & Principal at The Sandwell Colleges said:

“We are delighted to see the success of so many students today across our Colleges. Having the national BBC join us today at Sandwell College has added extra sparkle and excitement. Our students have worked so hard to re-sit their exams. And for many this is the golden ticket they need to progress to the next level such as a Level 3 A or T Level or BTEC, help them apply to university or move in to an apprenticeship or a good job. Our work here is to ensure they are well prepared to take their next steps towards accessing their chosen career pathways and working towards a brighter future.

“For those who haven’t achieved the grades they were hoping for today, don’t panic! Come and speak to one of our careers advisers, who will be happy to provide the right information, advice and guidance to support you with deciding on your next move, including exploring the skills, qualifications and opportunities available to help you progress towards your chosen career.”