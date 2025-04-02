Sector-wide education is key to ensuring the Building Safety Act is adhered to

Synergie Training launches Building Safety Act courses to guide and protect businesses in the built environment industry

It has been a year since the Building Safety Act 2022 took effect, but many in the built environment sector still mistakenly believe the Act and the changes made to Regulations under it only apply to high-rise buildings, according to a leading IT, construction and infrastructure training company, Synergie Training. It warns that companies who do not fully understand the implications of the Act are not only undermining efforts to raise safety standards of home, work and leisure spaces across the UK, but also putting building users and their own companies at risk.

To help businesses navigate the complexities of the legislation, Synergie has launched a range of new Building Safety Act training courses, targeted at increasing understanding of The Act and the secondary legislation improving construction competency and meeting safety obligations.

“The Act was developed in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy, the timing of which has created a mistaken belief that The Building Safety Act only applies to high-rise residential buildings,” explains Steven Nelson, Managing Director for Synergie Training, part of the TTC Group.

“But that’s not right. In reality, the Act, whilst bringing in significant new legislation applicable to High-Rise Residential Buildings, has amended the Building Regulations that apply to all buildings, in a risk-based and proportionate way, subject to the Building Regulations. Because of the common misconception though, we fear that many in the built environment, from Architects to construction companies, developers and even landlords who rent out properties, are missing out on crucial knowledge.”

Indeed, The Building Safety Act introduces some fundamental changes for everyone in the built environment sector, throughout the design, construction and occupation of new and past building projects[i]. The Act moves away from ‘ticking boxes’ towards a proactive approach with greater accountability. It requires the new dutyholders, in particular Clients (for all building work) and Accountable Person(s) for high-risk buildings, to demonstrate to the Building Safety Regulator (BSR) that the building has been properly designed and then built in line with The Building Regulations by competent people.

This shift in the burden of proof means companies and dutyholders must maintain detailed records and evidence of compliance. Record keeping including the Golden Thread for High – Risk Buildings is key. Accurate digital records of safety-related information must be held for design, construction and occupation for the life of a building. People and companies who have the new dutyholder responsibilities, Client, Designer, Principal Designer, Contractor and Principal Contractor are responsible for Building Regulations compliance and the safety of people in and about buildings. Additionally, developers and construction firms may be required to contribute to remediation costs for those existing buildings that are left unsafe from the past failings in the industry.

Increased financial liabilities and dutyholder responsibilities may sound daunting, but the sooner businesses engage with the new regulatory framework the better. Firms who swiftly advance their understanding and engagement of the Building Safety Act can avoid penalties and protect both building occupants and their own businesses.

The newly launched Synergie Training courses – accredited by the Association for Project Safety (APS) – provide delegates with an overview of how the Act has arisen, the aims and objectives of the new legislation and the role of the Building Safety Regulator (BSR).

The courses explore what buildings are within scope of the Act and introduce the new dutyholder roles, including the role of the accountable person (AP)/principal accountable person (PAP), the client, the principal contractor (PC) and the principal designer (PD). They also explain the changes to the building control profession and delegates are introduced to key terms and processes, including safety cases, gateways and the golden thread. Delegates are also provided with information to help them understand the main functions of BSR and the roles and responsibilities of the statutory committees. The courses outline the new regulatory framework, for the occupation phase and for BSR as the building control authority for buildings within scope of the Act.

“The Building Safety Act has the power to change for the better the way we design, view and think about safety in the buildings where we live and work. However, as an extremely complex piece of legislation, increasing its awareness and dialogue across all stakeholders in the built environment is crucial. It also plays a key role in reducing fire and structural risks, preventing costly project delays, and minimising expenses throughout a building’s lifecycle. In essence, businesses that comply with the Act can save both money and lives.”