SERC Host NI College Media Awards

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is set to host the annual NI Colleges Media Awards (NICMA) at SERC’s Space Campus, Bangor, 11.00am – 1.00pm on Wednesday 22 March 2023.

The Awards, which celebrate the work of media students from all six Further and Higher Education Colleges across Northern Ireland, attracts an average 200 entries each year. The work of students, following a range of creative media programmes, will be judged by a panel of experts in five categories: Photography; Moving Image Factual; Moving Image Fiction; Music Video; and Animation.

Liane Radcliffe, Deputy Head of School of Performing and Creative Arts at SERC said, “We are delighted to host the NICMA this year with Pete Snodden, Master of Ceremonies and Liz Barron from Screen Skills NI presenting the Awards.

She added, “We are looking forward to showcasing the talent emerging from all the Colleges. We have no doubt our expert panel of judges will have a difficult task agreeing recipients for Awards in five categories given the calibre of work submitted from talented students all of whom are progressing studies for careers in media.”

Visit www.serc.ac.uk to unlock your future #BetterOffAtSERC.

Published in