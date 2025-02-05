SERC Lecturer Wins Great British Businesswoman Award

A South Eastern Regional College (SERC) Lecturer has won a Great British Businesswoman Award.

Aine McGreeghan, from Newtownards, scooped the Engineering & Manufacturing category Award from a shortlist of six women from across the United Kingdom. The Award was presented at a glittering event in London on 30 January.

Aine, has worked at SERC since 2013 and is currently Principal Lecturer in the School for Engineering and Science. Prior to moving to education, she enjoyed a 16-year career in the manufacturing industry. In 2019, she was awarded the Biggar Prize for achieving the highest marks in the Post Graduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) at Ulster University.

A proven leader, Aine has played a crucial role in increasing the representation of women and other underrepresented groups in the Engineering and Manufacturing sector. She has spearheaded the development of an Industry 4.0 Foundation Degree in response to industry needs and has cultivated enterprise skills amongst students through Cutting Edge, a SERC student company.

Speaking about the Award, Aine said, “I am delighted with the Award. It is refreshing, not just to be nominated, but to win at an event that is all about women supporting women, particularly as females are under-represented in Engineering and Manufacturing. I hope this Award acts as inspiration to other women working in sectors which are traditionally male dominated.”