SERC Takes Home Win in Open College Network NI Awards 2023

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) has won the ‘Provider of the Year’ Award and has been Highly Commended in three award categories at the Open College Network Northern Ireland (OCN NI) Learning Endeavour Awards 2023, which were held at the Titanic Hotel, Belfast on 26 June.

The OCN NI Learning Endeavour Awards celebrate the achievements of individuals and their training providers, by highlighting the power of learning to transform lives for the better.

SERC was named Provider of the Year, in a category which recognises education providers that have a major positive impact on their learners, on local communities and on the economy. SERC was singled out for the ‘We Can Engineer It’ programme, which developed leadership programmes for women and girls in engineering to help create positive role models, as well as hosting family workshops for girls and engineering lesson packs for primary schools.

SERC was also praised for bringing change to communities such as the Murlough Ward in the Newcastle area, where extensive engagement improved and increased adult education delivery in the community, leading to more adults returning to education per year. The College was noted for having worked to enhance local industries and the economy by running an Entrepreneurs Club, that supports students in developing enterprising and entrepreneurial skills; 115 viable, independently trading, student companies have been created through the Club.

As well as winning Provider of the Year, SERC Level 2 Award in Innovation and Enterprise in Practice student Adrian Stott was Highly Commended in the ‘Further Education Learner of the Year’ category; SERC Deputy Head of Enterprise and Entrepreneurship, Lizzie Buick, was Highly Commended in the ‘Inspiring Tutor/Teacher of the Year’ category, and the College was Highly Commended in the ‘Advancing Learning Through Innovation’ category. SERC Essential Skills student Coco Egan was also shortlisted in the ‘Essential Skills Learner of the Year’ category.

Heather McKee, SERC Director of Strategic Planning, Quality and Support, said:

“We are deeply honoured to win the ‘Provider of the Year’ Award among such a strong field of nominees. The Award recognises SERC’s dedication to assisting individuals to find a job, keep a job and get a better job. It also highlights the positive impact of SERCs support to help businesses innovate and grow, increasing competitiveness across the region. In addition, the receipt of three Highly Commended Awards recognises SERCs dedication to improving the lives of students, the quality of education we provide, the outstanding achievement of our learners, and fundamentally recognises our hard-working tutors.”

