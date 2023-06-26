Shirley Henderson inducted into Fife College’s Hall of Fame

Fife College has welcomed renowned actress Shirley Henderson as the latest inductee to its Hall of Fame.

The multi-award-winning actress joins fellow Fife College alumni, such as actor Dougray Scott, presenter Edith Bowman and Paralympic gold medallist Owen Miller, in the College’s Hall of Fame.

Henderson grew up in Kincardine and attended Dunfermline High School. In 1982, at the age of 16, she left school to study a one-year foundation drama course at Fife College’s Kirkcaldy Campus, fondly known then as ‘Kirkcaldy Tech’.

After completing her college course, Henderson moved to London where she continued to pursue her passion at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, graduating in 1986.

She made her TV debut a year later and has remained on screens ever since, starring in shows such as Dr Who, Death in Paradise and Happy Valley, as well as several films, including Trainspotting and Bridget Jones’ Diary.

One of her most notable roles was in the iconic Harry Potter films where she appeared as Moaning Myrtle in both Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005).

Shirley Henderson said:

“When I was leaving school there was little information about what was out there in the world and where to study and learn. My high school careers teachers knew of the college in Kirkcaldy and I am so glad she told me about it, I felt lucky to be accepted and loved every minute.”

“During the course, we played games to open our minds to improvisation and to make us free to relax in front of each other and enjoy bringing a piece of drama to life. We did street theatre, developed a play for the fringe, worked on Arthur Miller classics and much more.

“All of this was new to me but it helped me when I went on to drama school once the year was up. It instilled a sense of play and a drive to keep trying when things get hard which they always do in the world of performance.

“For young people today interested in going into theatre, film and TV, there is so much more information available now and lots of opportunities but to have a year or two in a college, such as Fife College, can help you on your way and give you real insight into what lies ahead on your acting journey.”

Lyn Gold, Scholarship and Alumni Engagement Lead at Fife College, said:

“We are thrilled to induct Shirley Henderson into Fife College’s Hall of Fame.

“An exceptional talent, Shirley’s achievements serve as a great inspiration to our current students and the wider community. Shirley is an amazing role model and her incredible career journey from Fife to the international stage is a wonderful example of how college can transform lives and support individuals to achieve their goals.

“We are very proud to have played a role in helping Shirley on her pathway to success and feel very lucky to have such an amazingly creative and talented bunch of Fife College alumni in our Hall of Fame, who are an inspiration to us all.”

