Sikh community provides free lunch for students at Leicester College

Staff and students from many backgrounds came together for a special meal at Leicester College on Wednesday 25 May 2022.

An estimated 250 staff and students were treated to a free meal, courtesy of the ‘Langar on Campus’ event. ‘Langar’ is a Punjabi word meaning community kitchen and was originally instigated by the founder of the Sikh faith – Guru Nanak Dev Ji in the 15th century.

The occasion was organised by Leicester College’s Student Enrichment Team (SET) Multi-faith Chaplaincy and the Student Union. The food was generously donated by Guru Tegh Bahadur Gurdwara in Leicester.

The vegetarian lunch was aimed at promoting selfless service, equality and humanity, and was part of the Sikh festival of Vaisakhi which took place in mid-April.

Sharen Ravat, Leicester College’s Multi Faith Chaplaincy Co-ordinator who co-organised the event with the Student Union said: “The Langar on Campus is one of the college’s flagship inter faith activities. Each year, an opportunity is created for students and staff to encounter diversity over a shared meal in a convivial atmosphere. I am grateful to Guru Tegh Bahadur Gurdwara and their volunteers who dedicate their time and effort for this important cause. The langar transports generous Sikh hospitality from the community kitchen to the college campus, much needed for everyone post Covid.”

Harmeet Kaur, Leicester College’s Student Union President added: “We provided Langar on Campus in celebration of Vaisakhi (the Sikh festival that was last month). We wanted to show staff and students the beauty of langar and how it’s served free of charge to all, regardless of who they are and their background. All of the langar was prepared the night before by student/staff volunteers at Guru Tegh Bahadur Gurdwara (who provided the langar for Leicester College).”

Published in