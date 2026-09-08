Sophie secures a spot at Norland University of Early Childhood

Sophie, an Early Years Practitioner Apprentice at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC), has obtained one of only 100 places to study a Degree and Diploma course at the coveted Norland University of Early Childhood in Bath.

Sophie achieved a distinction after completing the Early Years Practitioner Level 2 apprenticeship at BSDC. Combining academic study with practical experience, the programme helped her develop the skills and confidence needed to take the next step in her career. Sophie had previously completed Level 3 qualifications, which enabled her to meet Norland’s entry requirements.

Through her placement at Rolleston Pre-school, the pre-school she attended herself as a child, Sophie decided to pivot from her prior ambitions of working in sports psychology and started to research nannying.

Upon discovering Norland, Sophie attended one of their open days and immediately felt welcomed into the “tight-knit community”.

The cutting-edge training that students receive through the programme combines the latest research and knowledge with extensive practical experience to produce some of the world’s most prestigious nannies, some of whom go on to work internationally for celebrities and royals.

After an unsuccessful application last year due to a lack of experience, Sophie was encouraged by Norland to keep trying. With her second application and some more experience in the pre-school, Sophie was invited to attend a two-and-a-half-hour interview, leading to her acceptance.

Sophie said: “We had a big cry for about two hours. I could not believe it; I didn’t really expect it.”

“I started my journey with Burton and South Derbyshire College and it’s been so good. I love the balance between the practical work and the self-study.”

“I think apprenticeships are amazing for people that need practical work alongside academic study. I really enjoyed having the practical experience and working alongside amazing staff that have taught me along the way. It’s just really helped putting the practical work with the coursework – you can really start to see it merging together and all your work coming together as one.”

“My end goal is to become a nanny, so I want to do the fourth year to become a Norland Nanny, and then from there I want to try and do the international jobs because they sound amazing, working with children abroad. I think I would want to specialise in SENCO and SEND children and ALN so everyone gets an equal opportunity and can get as much out of life as everyone else.”

Michelle Bradley, Sophie’s Training Assessor, said: “Sophie has really shone during her time as an apprentice at Rolleston Preschool. She beat off stiff competition to secure a place at Norland, and we are all incredibly proud of her achievement. We wish her every success as she embarks on her future career in early years education.”