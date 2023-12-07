Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Special Upskill Day – 6th February – Inspiring Young People’s Taste Buds and Imaginations – Redbridge College

Passion to Inspire December 7, 2023
0 Comments

A very great culinary adventure day planned – and a fantastic Journey with Taste – Bitter – Sweet – Sour and Sushi and the support of Great People that care

Wonderful news that we have the space to Invite 250 Students from colleges and schools and Inspire Lecturers and once we know the numbers of colleges that wish to attend we can then look at the number of attendees per college

We will have 2 talented Chefs to taste / talk and Japanese Wine matches from Ed at Hallgarten Wines

Two weeks before the event – we will share all the recipes and the live link so all can be with us – there are so many Great lecturers that are so Passionate and inspirational

Brilliant Chefs – Chef Akemi – Chef Masaru and 2 Chefs bless them flying over from Tokyo / Japan

Be Passionate – Be Inspired – Be Involved

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
Passion to Inspire

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .