Special Upskill Day – 6th February – Inspiring Young People’s Taste Buds and Imaginations – Redbridge College

A very great culinary adventure day planned – and a fantastic Journey with Taste – Bitter – Sweet – Sour and Sushi and the support of Great People that care

Wonderful news that we have the space to Invite 250 Students from colleges and schools and Inspire Lecturers and once we know the numbers of colleges that wish to attend we can then look at the number of attendees per college

We will have 2 talented Chefs to taste / talk and Japanese Wine matches from Ed at Hallgarten Wines

Two weeks before the event – we will share all the recipes and the live link so all can be with us – there are so many Great lecturers that are so Passionate and inspirational

Brilliant Chefs – Chef Akemi – Chef Masaru and 2 Chefs bless them flying over from Tokyo / Japan

Be Passionate – Be Inspired – Be Involved

Published in