Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

Sport Lecturer Andy Davies Wins Bronze in Croatia

Grŵp NPTC Group May 3, 2023
0 Comments

Newtown College lecturer Andy Davies recently upped his game entering the longest race of his career to date and achieved an incredible third place, securing his spot to participate in the world’s most difficult race the Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc (UTMB) to be held later this year.

Andy is a Sports lecturer at Newtown College and has achieved success in numerous races finishing as British Record Holder in the 2022 Seville Marathon. The Istria 100 held in Croatia is described as the “most mythical trail race in the world”. Andrew finished the race behind winner, Stian Angermund, and second-placed Andrzej Witek in the 69km (43 mile) race that included an elevation of almost 2,500m.

“It was a daunting challenge running for such a long period, but I am really pleased how it turned out in the end!” said Andy. “I was motivated en route by the goal to achieve no less than third place to qualify for UTMB, so to get it was brilliant. I haven’t been involved in the trail scene for a few years so it was a bit of a test to see how it would go and there are some really good competitors in this field so it was really good.”

Andy has now qualified for The OCC (Orieres -Champex-Chamonix) 56 Km race at the UTMB running festival in France, a race renowned for brining together the best athletes to compete within a variety of challenging races held from August 28-September 3.

Head of Sport for NPTC Group of Colleges Barry Roberts said

“Andy is once again proving if you set your mind to a challenge you can achieve it – a great ambassador for our students at NPTC Group of Colleges. Good luck Andy with your next marathon in Zermatt in July, we are all rooting for you.”

To find out more about Sports and Public Services courses at Newtown College click below.

Sports and Public Services

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
Grŵp NPTC Group

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .