Sports Awards mark students’ achievements leaving GB Paralympic hero ‘blown away’

Student sport stars were recognised and celebrated at AFC Bournemouth’s Vitality stadium during the Brockenhurst College Sports Awards recently.

Twenty trophies were presented to top achievers from right across the College’s sporting provision at the evening black-tie event, which was attended by around 150 people.

Gold medal-winning Paralympian, Aaron Phipps, who plays wheelchair rugby for Team GB, gave a keynote speech halfway through.

He said afterwards: “I’ve been absolutely blown away – it’s so nice to see so many proactive young people making good choices and winning awards.

“I’m really humbled by some of their achievements, and it looks like some of them are going to go on to be more successful than I am, so I’m really jealous of that.”

The ceremony was opened by Head of Curriculum Kevin Jones, who handed over to teachers to present the awards from their areas.

First, each Sports Academy head presented their official Player of the Year award to loud applause and enthusiastic cheers.

That was followed by a flurry of Players’ Player awards, which honoured high achievers from teams within each Sports Academy.

Finally came the Contribution to Sport award, the Sporting Excellence award and the Team of the Year award.

Contribution to Sport award winner, Zoe Torevelle said: “I am so happy to have been nominated for this award, so winning seems completely surreal…

Zoe Torevelle and Aaron Phipps

“There are so many worthy contenders across the department, I wish I could share my award with them all.”

Assistant Principal Steve Jenkin closed the ceremony by congratulating the winners and praising Brock’s healthy culture of sporting endeavour.

Brockenhurst College runs a Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme, which enables students to pursue a dual career path by balancing training and competing with formal studies.

The College also has a partnership with AFC Bournemouth, through which female players at the club study for academic and/or vocational qualifications.

Full list of winners:

Sports Academy awards:

Golf Academy Player of the Year – Jenson Bull

Netball Academy Player of the Year – Mary Nyirenda

Basketball Academy Player of the Year – Oscar London

Rugby Academy Player of the Year – Finlay Hill

Women’s Football Academy Player of the Year – Pearl Mortimer

Men’s Football Academy Player of the Year – Golden Bangu

Player’s Player of the Year awards:

Netball team 1 – Vicky Thompson

Netball team 2 – Sophie Cooper

Netball team 3 – Sophie Huzzard

Basketball team 1 – Raul Mladin

Basketball team 2 – Destiny Atole Irabor

Rugby – Finn Lewis

Women’s football – Jess Bailey

Men’s football team 1 – Felix Bruce

Men’s football team 2 – Chris Raven

Men’s football team 3 – Harry Good

Volleyball – Finley Hill

Contribution to Sport (out of 5 nominations) – Zoe Torevelle

Sporting Excellence Award (out of 5 nominations) – Samantha Godfrey

Team of the Year award (out of 5 nominations) – Men’s football team 3

