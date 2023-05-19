St Dunstan’s College wins two awards at prestigious Communicator Awards

St Dunstan’s College, Catford, south London, is delighted to reveal it has won two awards at the 29th annual Communicator Awards in New York.

The winners, announced by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), were chosen from more than 3,000 entries across the world from digital agencies, production firms, in-house creative teams and public relations firms.

The College was awarded two awarded for its most recent ‘Discover Sport at St Dunstan’s’ video, winning an Excellence Award for diversity, equity and inclusion, and a second Distinction Award in the education category.

Speaking about the awards, St Dunstan’s Director of Communications, Jordon-Lee Squibb said: ‘We are delighted to have been recognised by the Communicator Awards for a second-year running alongside some of the most well-known organisations in the world.

‘Thank you to the dedicated team at 360 Marketing Lab who helped us create something rather special with our new sporting feature.’

The feature, produced by 360 Marketing Lab, was shot at the College last September. The piece celebrates sport at the school, showcasing the diverse and inclusive curriculum that is on offer and that every child at St Dunstan’s benefits from, starting from junior school to sixth form.

AVIA Managing Director, Lauren Angeloni, added: ‘The submissions for the 29th season of The Communicator Awards were some of the most diverse and powerful yet. I am truly blown away by the quality of the work. I want to congratulate all of the honourees for their well-deserved wins. I also would like to extend deep and sincere thanks to our jurors, who gave so much time and care in the face of this massive undertaking.’

The Communicator Awards are judged and curated by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA). The AIVA is an assembly of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media. Current AIVA membership represents a “Who’s Who” of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms including GE Digital, Spotify, Condè Nast and Disney.

Last year, St Dunstan’s College was awarded in two categories at the Communicator Awards for branded story and branding.

St Dunstan’s was also named Independent Senior School of the Year at the Tes Schools Awards 2022, which are known as the Oscars of Education, and most recently the school has been nominated for Headteacher of the Year (Independent) and Prep School of the Year at the upcoming Tes Schools Awards 2023.

