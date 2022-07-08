Still time to Apply for Higher Education Programmes at SERC

There is still time to apply to South Eastern Regional College (SERC) for higher level programmes (age 18 +) commencing in September 2022.

Heather McKee, Director of Strategic Planning, Quality and Support said, “Applying to SERC directly is in addition to any UCAS application, giving those aged 18+ more options to unlock their future to achieve a higher-level qualification – degree, foundation degree, HND, HNC and Higher-Level Apprenticeship. SERC provides a diverse range of subjects, close to home and with lower annual fees. Most of our Higher Education programmes are affiliated with local universities and our BSc Business Management is awarded by Liverpool John Moores University.”

SERC students from the Liverpool John Moores BA Hons Business Studies (now BSc Hons Business Management) who have recently completed their degree programme at South Eastern Regional College in Bangor, Co Down. Back row: SERC Lecturers Claire Hatton and Suzi Donnelly with students Lee Dubois (Ballynahinch), Andrew Linter (Newtownards), Calvin Johnston (Castlewellan) and Stuart Rankin, Head of Higher Education at SERC. Front Row: Luke McMullen (Newtownards), Christina Kerr (Lisburn), Leah Hamilton (Bangor), Hannah Magee (Lisburn) and Aaron Bailie (Newtownards).

She added, “Our employment-focussed curriculum and commitment to project-based learning make sense when it comes to taking the next step into Higher Education. We urge potential students to read our digital Higher Education Prospectus 2022-23, which will link through to course information and gives an overview of the online application process to see how we can help you achieve your goals through a course at SERC.”

For those students awaiting A-Level results, SERC will be hosting a Higher Education Enrolment Day on Thursday 18 August from 9.00am to 5.00pm at our Bangor, Downpatrick, Lisburn and Newtownards Campuses

Visit www.serc.ac.uk to unlock your future #BetterOffAtSERC.

