Stone Group re-awarded place on education ICT framework

Leading circular IT provider, Stone Group, has been re-awarded a place on the Software For Schools and Academies Framework, operated by the Crescent Purchasing Consortium (CPC) serving the UK education sector.

Stone’s award covers six Lots, for the provision of Microsoft; Adobe; Google For Education; Data Security, Backup & Recovery; and off-the-shelf Software. The framework allows Crescent’s c. 9,000 members to buy ICT more competitively from approved suppliers, including Stone Group. Running until 8th August 2024, with an option to extend for a further one or two years, the CPC framework is valued at between £1.4m and £2.8m over the maximum four-year period.

Simon Harbridge, CEO at Stone Group, said,

“we’re absolutely delighted to have been re-awarded a place on the framework with the CPC.

“As we continue to serve the education sector in the UK, the CPC’s framework allows its members to compare vendors and technologies to determine what the best and most cost-effective solutions for their circumstances, while offering the assurance that they’ll be working with a trusted and compliant vendor.

A not-for-profit organisation, the CPC is owned and run by the further education (FE) sector. The CPC provides its members with access to specialist procurement frameworks. The frameworks allow schools and academies to purchase the ICT equipment they need at great value in full compliance with public sector buying regulations.

Harbridge continued, “We strive to provide complete circular IT solutions, including broad ranging hardware and software, to allow the education sector to get the most out of their ICT investment but reduce the complexity of buying, servicing and disposing of their IT assets. By creating a rounded approach to IT provision, we can enable CPC members to simplify their IT purchasing needs. With our proven track record of partnering with institutions in the education sector, we can ensure members’ students and staff have the equipment and support they need to experience a fulfilling and memorable technology-enhanced education environment.”

Stone Group is a trusted partner of numerous leading global technology brands in the education sector: including Microsoft, Apple, Acer, HP Aruba, Lenovo, Cisco Meraki, HP and Lenovo.

