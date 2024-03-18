Student delivers double success with a degree and a new baby

A primary school teacher has demonstrated her commitment to her studies by having her first child alongside achieving a Master’s degree – all while thousands of miles away from home.

Isimeme Edobor, a primary school teacher in her home country of Nigeria, came to study for an MA Education in Society (now known as the MA Education, Society and Globalisation) at the University of Chester. She graduated from Chester Cathedral last week.

As well as moving to a different country and undertaking a challenging course of study, Isimeme impressed her lecturers with her unwavering commitment to attending her lectures and achieving excellent grades even though she was pregnant.

Isimeme’s lecturers describe her as a “true inspiration to female students and first-time mothers” who passed all her assignments at her first attempt and achieved a 94% attendance rate. The sessions she missed were due to her having her baby and she returned to lectures just two weeks after giving birth, despite having a limited support network in the UK.

Isimeme said the most enjoyable part of her studies was “the coming together of different views and perspectives from people of different backgrounds and cultures” which included hearing different accents, appreciating other cultures and learning from the experiences of others in educational settings.

Her dissertation explored the ‘challenges and delights’ for international students when transitioning to study for a postgraduate course in the UK. She said the opportunity to study in Chester alongside the experiences of her course taught her so much which she can use to further her career.

She said: “The Master’s is so versatile as it touches on so many aspects of life, from learning more about children through to leadership; working with the vulnerable to a knowledge of ethics.

“It has opened my mind by engaging with people from different cultures and lifestyles and helping me to see how education is viewed in other societies.”

For her dissertation, Isimeme looked at how international students transition to life in the UK. She discovered how universities support students during this period and carried out detailed interviews with her peers to capture their lived experiences and views.

Isimeme is currently working as a Teaching Assistant in an SEN (Special Educational Needs) high school and plans to share her expertise with others in the future. She added:

“Later in my career I would love to establish a primary school in Nigeria and use the experiences I have gathered in the UK.

“It is my pleasure to have chosen the University of Chester and the knowledge and friendship gained during my time of study is something I will not forget. My programme leader, tutors, family and friends and the University supported me so much during my studies and pregnancy.”

Dr Paula Hamilton, Senior Lecturer in the University’s School of Education, said:

“It has been an absolute pleasure to have taught and supported Isimeme. She has approached all aspects of her MA studies with vigour and positivity. Isimeme has passed all assessments at first attempt and has one of the highest attendance rates at 94%. The sessions she missed were due to her giving birth to her first child. Isimeme returned to lectures less than two weeks after giving birth despite having a limited support network in the UK. She has also assisted the programme team with various marketing events. She is a true inspiration to female students and first-time mothers.”