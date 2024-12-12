ESCP Business School ranks once again among top 5 in Financial Times European Business School 2024 ranking

For the 3rd consecutive year, ESCP Business School ranks among the top 5 business schools in Europe according to the 2024 Financial Times ranking. Earning 5th place out of the top 100 schools ranked, ESCP bolsters its status as a European and global leader for excellence in business education.

The 2024 FT European Business School ranking is based on a cumulative score, reflecting ESCP’s outstanding performance across the four FT programme rankings: Master in Management (MiM), Executive MBA (EMBA), Executive Education (EXED), and MBA.

For the 2nd year in a row, ESCP’s EMBA ranked #1 in Europe and holds the top position in every country where our campuses are located. At #2 in the world, the ESCP EMBA stands out for career progression, international course experience and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG).

In the 2024 FT ranking, ESCP's flagship Master in Management earned 5th place in Europe and 6th globally, with the excellence of the ESCP Master in Management programme recognised across our campus countries. In this year's ranking, ESCP has come in 1st in the UK, Spain, Italy, Germany, and Poland as well as 4th in France. Since 2010, ESCP's Master in Management programme has ranked among the top 10 programmes worldwide in the annual Financial Times Master in Management ranking.

In the broader category of Executive Education (EXED), ESCP's Executive Education Custom & Open programmes rank among the top 12 in Europe in the 2024 Financial Times ranking. Earning 9th and 12th in Europe respectively, this year's rankings celebrated ESCP's leadership in criteria such as future use, aims achieved, and the diversity of faculty and participants.

. Earning 9th and 12th in Europe respectively, this year’s rankings celebrated ESCP’s leadership in criteria such as future use, aims achieved, and the diversity of faculty and participants. This year, ESCP’s MBA programme maintained its position at #8 in Europe. The ranking showcased ESCP’s commitment to an international business education, achieving 3rd place for international course experience and an impressive 2nd in value for money. ESCP also ranked 1st for the diversity of sectors the students worked in at the time of admission and is one of only 3 schools to have a 50-50 split of men and women.

2024 was an exceptional year for ESCP across all FT rankings. Though not calculated in the cumulative score, this year’s Masters in Finance ranking saw ESCP maintain its position as the global leader, earning 1st place in the ranking for the second year in a row. ESCP’s Master in Finance excelled across the board, particularly in alumni network and career services where it was ranked 1st, with an impressive 100% of graduates securing employment within three months of graduation.

Across its programmes, ESCP continues to stand out for its international course experience and faculty diversity, with 92% of ESCP faculty being international.

“Since our founding in 1819, ESCP Business School has been dedicated to delivering an exceptional business education rooted in European values of humanism and multiculturalism,” says Prof. Léon Laulusa, Executive President and Dean of ESCP Business School. “The outstanding results in the 2024 Financial Times rankings reflect the unwavering commitment of our global community. As we look ahead, these values will guide us in embracing new technologies and innovative methods to meet society’s evolving needs.”

“Our top priority as educators is to develop leaders who are prepared for impactful careers in the global workforce. ESCP’s strong performance across career criteria in the FT rankings, from career progression to value for money and employment post-graduation, underscores the excellence of an ESCP education,” says Prof. Francesco Rattalino, Executive Vice-President and Dean of Academic Affairs & Student Experience. “ESCP’s consistent placement among the top business schools in Europe is a reflection of the dedication of our faculty and staff, the achievements of our students, and the trust of our alumni and corporate partners. Thank you to the entire ESCP community who made these excellent results possible.”