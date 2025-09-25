Student dreams of representing Wales on world stage following string of musical achievements

SEREN HARRIS is celebrating a string of outstanding achievements on the live stage — and she already has her sights set firmly on next year’s All-Ireland Fleadh in Belfast.

A pupil at St Gerard’s School in Bangor, the 14 year-old first picked up an instrument at the age of three, when she was gifted a classical violin.

By five, Seren had joined her local branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann (a worldwide movement preserving Irish music and culture), where she discovered her love of the fiddle. By seven, she was competing in county competitions — and she has never looked back.

Seren was crowned All-Britain Champion in Coventry in the summer, taking first place in both the Fiddle and Fiddle Slow Airs (12–15) categories, and was runner-up in the miscellaneous (viola) section.

Her success secured her place at the All-Ireland Fleadh in Wexford — widely recognised as the “world stage” of traditional music, attracting competitors from Ireland, the US, Japan, Singapore and beyond.

Against this international field, Seren excelled once again, winning second place in Fiddle Slow Airs and third place in Fiddle Dance Tunes in her age group.

“It’s such a thrill to perform on that stage, especially when you’re playing to an audience that really knows and loves the music,” Seren said.

“I’m over the moon to have placed so highly — and next year with the All-Ireland Fleadh coming to Belfast, that’s my big target alongside my GCSEs. To get there is an achievement in itself, and I’ll be working hard to raise my game even further.”

Alongside competitions, Seren plays with the band The Faerohs, performing at venues and gigs across North Wales, including Wrexham Night Market, the Rail Ale Festival, and Tafarn yr Heulun in Y Felinheli.

She continues to study classical violin at the Junior Department of the Royal Northern College of Music, and is now in Year 11 at St Gerard’s.

Headteacher of St Gerard’s School, Campbell Harrison, praised Seren’s talent and determination: “Seren is an amazing ambassador for our school. She has only been with us a year, but in that time she has thrown herself wholeheartedly into school life, making a big impact both in and outside the classroom.

“Seren is a gifted musician and a dedicated student who manages to balance her studies with her passion for traditional music in an incredibly mature way for someone of her age.

“She is a role model for her peers, and we are certain that she will continue to inspire others as she targets the All-Ireland in Belfast next year. We have no doubt she will go on to even greater heights in the year ahead.”

Seren also credits her traditional Irish music teacher, Mairead Forde, for her success, continuing lessons online after moving from Ireland to Wales. She has recently joined the Amairgin the Gael branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann — the only branch in Wales — to strengthen her links with the culture she loves.

With her next big goal set on Belfast 2026, Seren is ready to continue her journey representing Wales on the world stage while excelling at her studies.