Student Spotlight: Magi-Renee Miles

NPTC Group of Colleges student Magi-Renee Miles is planning on using her passion for helping children with disabilities to open an outdoor education centre when she completes her studies.

Magi is currently studying for a Foundation Degree in Childhood Studies. Her dream is to work with children with additional learning needs and disabilities, and she is putting in the hard work to make this a reality. Magi’s journey has been one of personal growth and academic success, and she now looks forward to a bright future in outdoor education.

Magi joined the college in 2021, enrolling in Level 3 Public Services at Llandarcy Academy of Sport. Initially, she had ambitions to join the fitness industry or even the Armed Forces, but her experiences during the course helped her discover a deeper passion for working with children. This realisation led her to pursue further studies.

After completing her Level 3 studies, Magi wasn’t sure if university was the right path for her. However, after a conversation with her lecturer, Lisa Duffy, about her future goals, Lisa suggested she speak with Rebecca James, Higher Education Co-ordinator: Childhood Studies. Encouraged by their support, Magi took a leap of faith and enrolled in the Foundation Degree in Childhood Studies.

Magi’s academic journey has also been enriched by a life-changing experience as part of her Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) Award. Initially exploring local options for her residential, she was presented with an unexpected opportunity to complete it in Vietnam. This unique experience saw Magi and her peers working in orphanages and schools, where they gained invaluable insight into different cultures and the challenges faced by children abroad.

Looking ahead, Magi has set her sights on pursuing a Masters in Outdoor Education at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David. “I realised I don’t want to be stuck in a classroom”, Magi said. “Physical Education helped me so much when I was in school, and I want to offer the same experience to others,” she explains. With a passion for outdoor activities, Magi dreams of opening her own centre where children with disabilities can take part in activities like surfing and climbing.

Since joining college, Magi has had to make some tough decisions, such as choosing to focus on the Duke of Edinburgh Award over football. Despite the challenges, her determination to continue her education has remained unwavering.

“As someone who struggled throughout school, I didn’t think I was up for it,” Magi admits. “But I knew I wanted to work with children with disabilities, and I’ve been supported every step of the way. A year ago, I didn’t think I could do a degree, but the lecturers have been so supportive. They offer one-to-one support and are always available to talk about the work in depth. I wouldn’t be here today without Rebecca or Lisa. If you’re thinking about doing Higher Education with NPTC Group of Colleges, I would 100% recommend it. You just have to jump into it.”

Assistant Principal: Higher Education, Vicky Burroughs, has been highly impressed by Magi’s progress. She said: “Magi is a fantastic example of what can be achieved when students embrace the opportunities offered at NPTC Group of Colleges. Her dedication and passion for helping children with disabilities through outdoor education are truly inspiring. I look forward to seeing her continue to succeed.”

In the 2024 National Student Survey, NPTC Group of Colleges’ University Campus students rated the institution 100% for academic support and 100% for supporting student learning. The National Student Survey allows final-year undergraduate students across the UK to share their views on topics such as teaching quality, personal development, and academic support.

Magi’s story is a testament to the opportunities available at NPTC Group of Colleges and how the right support and encouragement can unlock a student’s potential. From public services to a future in outdoor education, her journey shows that with determination and the right guidance, anything is possible.

