BSDC students celebrate creativity and heritage at Derbyshire Makes Swadlincote

Students from Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) are playing a key role in Derbyshire Makes Swadlincote, showcasing creativity, heritage and sustainable making through hands-on contributions across multiple departments.

Several courses at BSDC have been actively involved in supporting the event. Level 1 and Level 2 Art students have created recycled, sustainable bunting to decorate Swadlincote’s streets, bringing colour and environmental awareness to the celebrations. Level 2 Digital students have produced digital portraits, while Photography students are exhibiting portrait photography capturing makers who took part in the Swadlincote Derbyshire Makes event.

Stephanie Parker, Curriculum Team Leader at BSDC, said: “It’s been fantastic to see our students respond so creatively to a live brief rooted in the local community. They’ve had the opportunity to collaborate directly with local makers, developing professional skills in portraiture, digital storytelling and visual communication while responding creatively to real people and real stories. Experiences like this not only strengthen their technical skills but also helps them understand the role of visual storytelling in celebrating heritage and identity.”

Derbyshire Makes champions the importance of the county’s creative sector and works to build long-term relationships with local makers. The initiative supports and nurtures talent through paid commissions, sector support and a range of live and online resources. It also creates new opportunities for skills sharing, learning and employment, helping to build a resilient making and heritage sector across Derbyshire.

The Swadlincote event provides a chance for communities to reconnect with local stories, learn new skills and celebrate the power of making together. BSDC students are at the heart of this mission, combining contemporary creative practice with a strong sense of place and heritage.

Level 3 3D and Mixed Media students at Burton and South Derbyshire College have drawn inspiration from the local ceramic traditions of Measham Ware or ‘Bargeware’. Their work celebrates the historic industry that helped put Swadlincote on the map.

Measham Ware, produced from the late 19th century, is a distinctive form of domestic pottery traditionally decorated with applied floral sprigs and personalised text. Often commissioned by canal boatmen, these items were collected via the Ashby Canal. Following this tradition, BSDC students worked to create their own pieces using similar decorations of decorative sprigs and text on small plant pots and bird boxes. After an initial bisque firing, the pieces were under-glazed to highlight the sprig details before being glazed and refired to produce fully weatherproof, functional ceramic pieces.

Cat Palfreyman, Curriculum Team Leader at BSDC, said: “Getting our students involved in Derbyshire Makes has been incredibly valuable. It gives them the opportunity to apply their skills in a real-world setting but also contribute to a wider celebration of creativity, sustainability and local heritage, while engaging directly with the local community. Projects like this build confidence, encourage collaboration and show students how their creativity can have a meaningful impact beyond the classroom.”