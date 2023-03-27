Students gain an insight into the government and the protective services

Level 3 Protective Services students at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) were recently given the opportunity to find out more about the government and the protective services when Member of Parliament for Burton and Uttoxeter, Kate Kniveton MP visited their classroom at Rosliston Forestry Centre.

Kate spoke to the students about her role as an MP and how the government functions, to support their understanding of democracy and the rule of law, before participating in a Q&A session.

As part of the Level 3 Protective Services course, students examine the roles and responsibilities of the government at different levels, and the individual and collective roles and responsibilities of those working in the protective services. They also investigate policy development process and the impact that government policies can have on protective services, individuals and communities.

Burton and South Derbyshire College’s Public Services courses give students the skills and qualities needed to be an effective member of the protective services, including the police, fire, ambulance, prison and military services. The College’s partnerships with local services ensure students are gaining real world experience that will be required for success in their future careers.

Rob Stevenson, Course Leader for Public Services at BSDC said:

“We were delighted to be joined by local MP, Kate Kniveton who was able to share valuable information with learners about how government policy impacts on the protective services, as part of their ‘Government and the Protective Services’ unit. It was a great opportunity for learners to find out about government issues first-hand, which they will now be able to apply within their assessment work.”

Kate Kniveton MP said: “It was an absolute pleasure to meet with the Level 3 Protective Services students from Burton and South Derbyshire College, hearing about their assignments on government and democracy. Public service is an important value and from meeting and speaking with students it was clear this was a core belief that they all shared.

“Our uniformed protective services, such as the Armed Forces, the police, and the fire and rescue service are vital for keeping this country and its citizens safe at home and abroad. I am in no doubt that the students at BSDC will go on to do great things. I wish them well for the future and thank Robert once again for inviting me to speak with the students.”

