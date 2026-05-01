Designing the Future of Hospitality: How Swiss Hotel Management School and Cheng Chung Design Are Shaping Creative Careers

In today’s hospitality industry, design is no longer just about aesthetics, it’s about creating experiences. From the moment a guest steps into a hotel lobby to the flow of movement through a space, every detail shapes perception, comfort, and emotion. For students passionate about design, this evolution opens exciting new career paths. And now, a new partnership between Swiss Hotel Management School (SHMS) and globally renowned design firm Cheng Chung Design (CCD) is redefining what it means to study hospitality design.

Where Design Meets Experience

At its core, hospitality design goes far beyond interior decoration. It blends creativity, strategy, and human-centred thinking to craft environments that work seamlessly—both operationally and emotionally.

What makes SHMS’s Hospitality Design specialisation stand out is its unique approach:

Interior Design – creating visually compelling, brand-aligned spaces,

Space Planning – designing layouts that optimise functionality,

Flow Design – managing how people move through high-traffic environments.

This combination is especially powerful in hospitality, where spaces must serve two very different purposes at once: delivering luxury, comfort, and exclusivity while handling high volumes of guests efficiently. Designing for both “high-end” and “high-traffic” simultaneously is a challenge few disciplines address, but it’s exactly what makes hospitality design so dynamic.

A Strategic Partnership with Global Impact

The collaboration between SHMS and CCD brings students closer to the real world of design than ever before. CCD is internationally recognised for its work in luxury hospitality design, blending Eastern and Western aesthetics across iconic hotel projects worldwide. Through this partnership, students gain direct exposure to the mindset and standards of a global design leader.

What this means for design students:

Real Industry Insight – students benefit from knowledge exchange with CCD experts, gaining a deeper understanding of design management in real projects, balancing creativity with operational constraints, and global trends in hospitality spaces.

Career Pathways in Design – this isn’t just academic; students are encouraged to apply for internships, explore career opportunities within CCD, and build connections with top-tier designers.

Recognition of Excellence – the introduction of the Leadership Excellence Award in Design celebrates students who demonstrate creative vision, leadership potential, and alignment with industry standards.

Why Hospitality Design Is a Unique Career Choice

Unlike traditional design fields, hospitality design is deeply multidisciplinary. Students don’t just learn how a space looks—they learn how it works. They consider guest psychology and behaviour, operational efficiency for staff, brand storytelling through design, and cultural influences on space. This makes graduates uniquely equipped to work on complex, real-world environments such as luxury hotels and resorts, restaurants and event spaces, and wellness and lifestyle destinations.

Learning in a Real-World Environment

Located in Switzerland, SHMS offers a hands-on learning experience rooted in Swiss hospitality excellence. Students study in former palace hotels—spaces that are themselves examples of thoughtful design and guest experience. This immersive environment allows students to observe how design influences daily operations, understand guest journeys firsthand, and apply concepts directly in a hospitality setting.

Shaping the Next Generation of Design Leaders

As Patrick Taffin d’Heursel, Dean at SHMS, highlights; hospitality sits at the intersection of creativity and purpose. This partnership strengthens that vision—giving students the tools to not only design beautiful spaces, but to lead meaningful experiences. For aspiring designers, this is more than a degree. It’s an opportunity to work at the intersection of design and human experience, learn from a globally recognised design firm, and build a career in one of the most dynamic creative industries.

The future of hospitality belongs to designers who can think beyond aesthetics—who understand flow, functionality, and feeling all at once. With the SHMS and CCD partnership, students aren’t just learning design. They’re learning how to shape experiences, influence movement, and create spaces people remember.

Image by Michael Pointner from Pixabay