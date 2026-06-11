College brings communities together at annual Big Lunch

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) recently hosted its annual FE Big Lunch on Tuesday 9 June, welcoming local charities, community groups and partner organisations for a special afternoon dedicated to celebrating the invaluable work they do across the region.

The event brought together organisations that work tirelessly to support local people, providing an opportunity to recognise their achievements, strengthen existing partnerships and encourage future collaboration. It also highlighted the important role that community organisations play in improving lives and creating opportunities for individuals and families across Burton, South Derbyshire and the wider region.

The College was honoured to welcome His Majesty’s Deputy Lieutenant of Staffordshire, Julian Mitchell DL, who joined guests in recognising the outstanding contribution made by the College’s community partners. His attendance reflected the significance of the event and the positive impact these organisations continue to have within their local communities.

Representatives from a wide range of organisations attended the afternoon, including Burton Hope, The King’s Trust, Staffordshire Police, Support Staffordshire, SARAC, Street Wyze Project and the National Brewery Heritage Trust. Each organisation plays a vital role in supporting people through education, wellbeing initiatives, volunteering opportunities, community engagement and specialist services, helping to make the region a stronger and more connected place.

Guests enjoyed the opportunity to network, share experiences and celebrate their collective achievements over a traditional afternoon tea, expertly prepared and served by Catering and Hospitality students in the College’s Mulberry Restaurant. The event also gave students the chance to showcase the professional skills they have developed during their studies while contributing to a meaningful community celebration.

BSDC’s FE Big Lunch forms part of The Big Lunch, the UK’s annual celebration of community led by the Eden Project. Since its launch in 2009, the initiative has encouraged millions of people to come together through food, conversation and friendship, with colleges, schools, community groups and organisations hosting their own events to build stronger neighbourhoods and lasting connections.

The event provides a valuable opportunity to celebrate the power of partnership, recognise shared successes and inspire continued collaboration between organisations that share a common goal of supporting local communities. Last year alone, more than 10 million people took part in Big Lunch events across the UK, from informal street parties and community picnics to afternoon teas and neighbourhood gatherings, demonstrating how simple acts of coming together can have a lasting impact.

John Beaty, Principal and Chief Executive of Burton and South Derbyshire College, said: “We are continually inspired by the commitment of our local partners and volunteers. The Big Lunch event is our chance to say thank you for the passion, the time and the care they invest in improving lives. It is a privilege to recognise and celebrate the unwavering dedication of those who continually strive to create positive change. We are also incredibly grateful to the Staffordshire Lieutenancy for their continued support of this wonderful event.”