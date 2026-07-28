The IMI welcomes PM pledge to put technical education on an equal footing with academic study but automotive must be on the curriculum

As policy detail is awaited, the IMI offers to be a conduit between government and the automotive workforce

The Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) has welcomed today’s commitment from Prime Minister Andy Burnham to place technical education at the heart of the school curriculum. And it is urging government to ensure automotive is central to the new policy so that it can translate into real opportunities for young people.

Nick Connor, CEO of the IMI said: “It is a huge relief to hear that, at last, government is recognising the essential role of technical education. For too long the focus – and pressure on young people – has been on academic subjects. But now a new technical pathway from age 14 will combine core academic subjects with hands-on technical education, work experience and stronger links to local employers, delivered in partnership with devolved authorities, businesses and schools.

“For too long, career paths that didn’t involve university have been viewed as second best, which completely undermines the fundamental role of technical skills in our economic and social infrastructure, and not on an equal footing. And the automotive sector has suffered as a result.

“We really hope that this new policy can be effectively shaped to ensure young people can tap into the enormous range of opportunities across all technical roles, including automotive. The sector offers a huge range of exciting and diverse career opportunities and is being transformed by electrification, advanced diagnostics and AI-enabled vehicle systems. It needs technicians, engineers and technologists with exactly the kind of skills this announcement is talking about.”

As the voice of the automotive workforce, and a strong advocate of technical education, the IMI is offering to be directly involved in the shaping of the new policy, bringing insight from across its members, automotive employers and the wider industry.

“The test of this policy will be in the detail of how it’s delivered,” added Nick Connor. “If these reforms are shaped with genuine input from those with first-hand experience, like our members, and backed by proper investment in facilities, teacher training and industry placements, they could make a real difference to youth unemployment – and to a sector crying out for talent.

“The IMI stands ready to work with government, devolved authorities and schools to make sure young people leaving this new technical pathway are walking straight into apprenticeships and careers in automotive and that the skills gap the industry has been warning about for years finally starts to close.”

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