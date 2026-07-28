Giving Young People A Taste Of The Trades This Summer, As Burnham Puts Technical Education At The Heart of The Curriculum

As Prime Minister Andy Burnham announces plans to put technical and vocational education at the heart of the national curriculum for the first time today, PfP Thrive is already putting that vision into practice – launching a programme of free trade taster days giving Year 9, 10 and 11 students a practical, hands-on introduction to careers in construction and property trades.

Delivered in partnership with three schools in Derby – home of the PfP Thrive academy – the sessions will see pupils rotate through a range of exercises, working across electrical, carpentry, plumbing and plastering and tiling stations before receiving clear guidance on apprenticeships, employer expectations and next steps.

The programme has been launched to introduce young people to rewarding careers in the trades and give them a clearer route into further education or work. By exposing pupils to these opportunities early, it aims to prevent disengagement and reduce the number who become not in education, employment or training (NEET).

Government analysis points to growing demand for skilled construction workers, driven by plans to build 1.5 million homes. With £625 million being invested to train up to 60,000 more workers by 2029, foundation apprenticeships will play an important role in connecting young people with skilled careers and helping the sector meet future demand.

Tom Arey, Managing Director of PfP Thrive explained: “The housing and construction sectors are facing a significant skills shortage, while at the same time too many young people are leaving education without a clear understanding of the opportunities available to them.

“At PfP Thrive, we believe the best way to change that is through early, hands-on experience. By opening our doors this summer, we’re giving young people the chance to try different trades, build their confidence and see first-hand the rewarding careers that exist within our sector.

“These sessions are about more than learning a practical skill for a day – they’re about helping young people make informed choices about their future and showing them that apprenticeships and vocational routes can lead to long-term, meaningful careers.”

The initiative comes as the Prime Minister sets out plans to give secondary school pupils the option of combining core academic subjects with technical education from Year 10, linked to local industries and designed to create clearer pathways into work. With data showing more than one million young people across the UK currently not in education, employment or training – the highest level in more than 12 years – PfP Thrive’s programme represents exactly the kind of employer-led, community-rooted response that policymakers are calling for.

Two MPs also joined the inaugural sessions with Derby South MP Baggy Shanker, and Catherine Atkinson MP – who represents the Derby North constituency – both in attendance. Speaking on the day Catherine Atkinson MP said: “Derby has always been a city that makes things, and we need to make sure the next generation can see a future for themselves in skilled work. These taster days will introduce pupils to careers they may not have considered and help them feel more confident about what comes after school.

Baggy Shanker MP added: “I was proud to open PfP Thrive’s Derby Skills Hub last year, so it is brilliant to see young people now coming through its doors and getting a first taste of the different careers available. I started out as an apprentice myself, and I know how much that first opportunity can shape your future. I hope these sessions encourage more young people to see where an apprenticeship could take them.”

The first Trade Taster Day was held on Friday 24th July, with 24 young people from the local area attending. Among the host schools was Murray Park whose Aspirations, Careers and Employability (ACE) Coordinator Tim Taylor said: “This really was a fantastic opportunity that inspired our pupils – leaving them much more informed about the practical career options available to them. Events like this bring learning to life and help our students make choices with confidence.”

Another aim of the summer programme is to tackle the construction industry’s gender imbalance with PfP Thrive also looking to engage women across Derby ahead of its BuildHER campaign, which begins in September.

BuildHER will offer female‑focused workshops, mentoring from women working in the trades and supported pathways into PfP Thrive’s apprenticeship programmes. Jen Radcliffe, Head of Partnerships at PfP Thrive, added: “We need to be attracting talent from every part of the community, including groups that have traditionally been underrepresented or faced barriers to employment.

“With youth unemployment and NEET figures remaining a concern, it’s vital that young people can see themselves in these careers and understand that there are genuine opportunities available to them.

“BuildHER is about turning interest into opportunity. We want women to meet inspiring role models, gain practical experience and access clear routes into training, apprenticeships and employment. By widening participation, we’re helping to build a stronger, more diverse workforce for the future.”

Both initiatives build on PfP Thrive’s investment in the Derby’s Skills Hub and the organisation’s wider work with employers to address local skills shortages. The taster days will be rolled out and open to all local schools who want to get involved moving forwards. Tom concluded: “This isn’t something industry can solve alone. It requires collaboration between employers, training providers and schools. Through initiatives like our Trade Taster Days and BuildHER programme, we’re doing our bit to ensure more young people can access the skills, support and opportunities they need to move into sustained employment and help meet the workforce demands of the future.”