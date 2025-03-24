£600 Million Construction Training Funding Package To Train 60,000 More Construction Workers

Up to 60,000 more specialist Construction workers will be trained by 2029 to tackle Construction Skills shortages. £100 million of new investment to fund 10 new Technical Excellence Colleges and £165m of new funding to help colleges deliver more construction courses. Employers to receive £2000 for every Foundation Apprentice in Construction. A further £100 million of Government funding, alongside a £32 million contribution from the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) will fund over 40,000 industry placements each year for all Level 2 and Level 3 learners, those studying NVQs, BTECs, T-levels, and advanced apprenticeships

Up to 60,000 more engineers, brickies, sparkies, and chippies to be trained by 2029, as Chancellor outlines how the Government will train more workers to tackle skills shortages and inspire the next generation into the construction sector.

New training will help deliver 1.5 million homes which will transform communities and drive growth through the Plan for Change.

Reforms will get young people into well paid, high skilled, jobs in the construction sector by funding additional placements, establishing Technical Excellence Colleges, launching new foundation apprenticeships, and expanding Skills Bootcamps.

This injection of over £600 million over the next four years will also encourage experienced builders to help train and inspire the next generation.

Ahead of the Spring Statement (Wednesday 26 March ) the Chancellor has announced £600 million worth of investment to train up to 60,000 more skilled construction workers to help build 1.5 million homes to transform communities by the end of this Parliament.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said:

“We are determined to get Britain building again, that’s why we are taking on the blockers to build 1.5 million new homes and rebuild our roads, rail and energy infrastructure.

“But none of this is possible without the engineers, brickies, sparkies, and chippies to actually get the work done, which we are facing a massive shortage of. We’ve overhauled the planning system that is holding this country back, now we are gripping the lack of skilled construction workers, delivering on our Plan for Change to boost jobs and growth for working people.”

Over 35,000 Construction job vacancies and employers report that over half of vacancies can’t be filled due to a lack of required skills

The sector is facing significant shortages, the latest Office for National Statistics figures show that there are over 35,000 job vacancies and employers report that over half of vacancies can’t be filled due to a lack of required skills – the highest rate of any sector. Demand is expected to increase further to deliver the homes and infrastructure that this country needs.

Funding and reforms announced today will pay for more training places, ensure a sustainable flow of skilled construction workers and help businesses invest more in training. It will encourage the men and women who have spent decades working on building sites, to pass on their skills to the next generation of construction workers.

Building the skilled workforce of the future is key to driving economic growth, the central mission of the Government’s Plan for Change. These construction jobs are the type of secure, well paid, in demand jobs that will help put more money in working people’s pockets and fuel growth.

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, said:

“Skills are crucial to this government’s mission to grow the economy under our Plan for Change, and nowhere is that clearer than in the construction industry.

“We are being held back by the largescale skills shortages in the construction sector which is a major barrier to the delivery of the growth mission.

“These measures will break down barriers to opportunity for thousands of young people, helping them to thrive in – and build – their local communities.”

£100M for 10 new Technical Excellence Colleges and £165m of new funding to help colleges deliver more construction courses

The announcement which was made over the weekend, highlighted that £100 million of new investment to fund 10 new Technical Excellence Colleges and £165m of new funding to help colleges deliver more construction courses.

Skills Bootcamps in the construction sector will also be expanded, with £100 million of funding to ensure new entrants, returners, or those looking to upskill within the industry will be able to do so. All Local Skills Improvement Plan (LSIP) areas will benefit from £20 million to form partnerships between colleges and construction companies, to boost the number of teachers with construction experience in colleges, sharing their vital expertise by training the next generation of workers.

Employers to receive £2000 for every Foundation Apprentice

Construction will also be one of the key sectors that will benefit from new foundation apprenticeships backed by an additional £40 million, which will be launching in August 2025. This will inspire more young people into the construction industry and allow them to progress and specialise in advanced apprenticeships, giving them the tools they need for a sustained and rewarding career. As part of this new offer, employers will be provided with £2,000 for every foundation apprentice they take on and retain in the construction industry, on top of fully funding the training costs through the new Growth and Skills Levy.

40,000 industry placements each year for all Level 2 and Level 3 learners

A further £100 million of Government funding, alongside a £32 million contribution from the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) will fund over 40,000 industry placements each year for all Level 2 and Level 3 learners, those studying NVQs, BTECs, T-levels, and advanced apprenticeships. This will help get learners ‘site-ready’ and address the ‘leaky pipeline’ of learners who don’t progress into the sector. The CITB will also double the size of their New Entrant Support Team (NEST) programme to support SMEs in recruiting, engaging, and retaining apprentices.

To ensure employers are able to work collaboratively to secure the workforce needed to meet future demand, the Government will sponsor a new Construction Skills Mission Board. Co-chaired by Government and by Mark Reynolds, Executive Chair of Mace, the Board will be empowered to develop and deliver a construction skills action plan and provide strategic leadership to the construction sector.

The government’s communications campaigns continue to promote skills and their contribution to opportunity and growth for individuals and employers.

In collaboration with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) through Job Centre Plus, the DfE campaign highlights the construction industry’s value for growth, celebrating employers who contribute significantly to workforce training, and emphasising the benefits of careers in construction.

The announcement follows a series of reforms announced during National Apprenticeship Week, including changes to English and maths requirements that will see up to 10,000 more apprentices qualify each year in key sectors, and new shorter apprenticeships. Changes to end point assessments will also mean it is even easier for businesses and providers to support getting people into the workforce.

Last year the Education Secretary announced new Construction Skills Hubs, funded by industry, which will also speed up the training of construction workers crucial to supporting the government’s homebuilding drive.

Mark Reynolds, Executive Chair Mace, Co-Chair of the Construction Skills Mission Board and Co-Chair of the Construction Leadership said:

“This is fantastic news and demonstrates that Government is committed to working with the construction industry to deliver 1.5m homes by the end of this Parliament and its ambitious plans for infrastructure delivery. It’s a hugely significant funding package, and the establishment of the Construction Skills Mission Board will enable us to collaborate with Government to drive change at pace.

“Understandably, construction firms across the country are looking for certainty of pipeline before they commit to investing in new jobs and skills – but this investment by the Chancellor will be critical in giving them the confidence they need. There is now no excuse – industry must embrace the Government’s growth mission and match their ambition.”

Tim Balcon, CITB (Construction Industry Training Board) Chief Executive, said:

“We are delighted with the support the Government is giving the construction sector with increased investment. This package will provide vital support, where it is needed most – it will cut straight to the heart of the construction industry being able to address the challenge of building 1.5 new homes for people that desperately need them.

As an industry, we now need to grasp this opportunity and play our part in delivering it. I genuinely believe this is a once-in-a-generation chance to us to recruit and train our workforce – equipping more people with the skills they urgently need now and in the future.”

Responding to the announcement of a £600million funding package to boost construction training, Association of Colleges Chief Executive David Hughes said:

“A package worth £600m over four years to support 60,000 people into construction jobs, at a time where public spending is under significant pressure, is great news. It shows the Chancellor recognises that spending on skills is an investment, not a cost. It reflects the big increase in construction sector jobs which will be needed to build the homes, infrastructure and clean energy system the government is aiming for. And it shows faith in our colleges across the country, who deliver the majority of training places in construction. They will be able to scale up their offer with this package.



“This funding will allow colleges to grow their offer to young people and adults across the country, equipping thousands of people with the skills they need to get good jobs. While the funding is a significant and vital part of this announcement, so is the commitment from the construction employers. Their engagement to open up industry placements, offer more apprenticeships, support college teacher and curriculum development and to make the sector attractive to a more diverse workforce, particularly to women, is a significant enabler in attracting people into the industry. Colleges will welcome the strong employer commitment to working in partnership as much as they do the additional funding. ”

Anna Dawe, Principal of Wigan and Leigh College, said:

“Our college boasts a strong and comprehensive offer across professional construction and construction trades, but currently there are real barriers to us and our employer partners being able to do more.

“Investment to reduce those barriers and enable us to offer additional pathways into such an important sector is very welcome. We see the high demand amongst young people wanting to enter the construction sector, adults looking to upskill and employers wishing to secure the right skills so a targeted strategy such as this has the potential to reduce the number of young people not in employment, education or training (NEETs), remove barriers to training and contribute to productivity in our locality.”

Jerry White, Principal and Chief Executive of City College Norwich, Paston College and Easton College: “We have just opened a new construction skills hub and this will enable us to fill it with the staff required to teach the students and apprentices of the future. Any increase in funding will help us pay staff at the industry standard rate, meaning we can truly recruit the best people for these roles. The Department for Education’s workforce survey last year showed one in 10 teaching roles in construction in colleges was vacant – this funding will help us address that.”

“Norfolk, like other parts of the country, has large construction projects including houses, roads and clean power infrastructure planned. Anything that allows us to create more workforce for these projects will help.”

Andy Berry, Principal and Chief Executive, Bridgwater & Taunton College, said:

“We have a number of significant green energy infrastructure projects in the southwest, and this vital investment into skills will unlock our ability to respond to employers’ needs. Supporting us to employ industry experts and deliver the skilled workforce into the construction sector and in so doing address the significant skills shortages that are holding back growth. This will make a big difference and help us support young people and adults from across our community into high paid and skilled employment, while also delivering economic growth and unlocking jobs in the clean energy sector.”