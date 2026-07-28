Students From The Sandwell Colleges Work Alongside Industry Professionals On Live Redevelopment Project

More than 30 students from The Sandwell Colleges have worked alongside industry professionals on a live regeneration project for the borough, during an exciting week-long work experience programme.

Delivered in partnership with leading urban design practice Allies and Morrison, design consultants PJA, the Regeneration and Growth Team at Sandwell Council and housing developer Keepmoat, the Friar Park redevelopment programme has provided learners with first-hand experience of the development, planning and regeneration sectors.

Throughout the week, students explored how places are designed, developed and improved for local communities. They also met industry experts, undertook a site visit to Friar Park, collected and analysed data, and worked collaboratively to develop innovative proposals that respond to the area’s social, environmental and economic needs.

CEO & Principal of The Sandwell Colleges, Lisa Capper MBE, said: “This unique initiative demonstrates our commitment to providing our young people with meaningful employer-led experiences that connect learning to real-world projects, helping students develop the skills, confidence and aspirations needed for their future careers.”

The work experience programme has been designed to develop key employability skills including teamwork, communication, problem-solving, presentation skills and design thinking, while also helping students gain a greater understanding of career opportunities within regeneration, planning, architecture, urban design, landscape design and development.

Leader of Sandwell Council and Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, Councillor Ray Nock, said: “We are committed to supporting the construction industry and boosting economic growth in Sandwell, and a key part of that is building the workforce of the future. I am proud to see the council, together with one of its contractors, working with The Sandwell Colleges to give students these work experience opportunities.

“These valuable experiences help give people a first step on the ladder to a future career, developing their practical and design skills, industry networks and CVs. Engaging with industry experts has provided students with real-world insight into the development process, from design through to completion.”

Speaking about the programme, Director of Allies and Morrison, Jane Manning, said: “Working as an urban designer in the world of regeneration is a fantastic career and it’s been brilliant to give so many students a glimpse into that world. The Sandwell students have responded with great enthusiasm, insightful questions and thoughtful ideas. It’s been such a pleasure working with them this week – they are a real credit to the borough.”

Technical Director of PJA, Annabel Keegan, said: “PJA is delighted to support Sandwell’s Work Experience Week, giving students the chance to explore how placemaking shapes the world around them. We hope that we can inspire students to explore pathways into placemaking, and design and show that their ideas and skills can help create better places for future communities.”

Social Value Manager West Midlands of Keepmoat, Lainey Noakes, said: “It is a pleasure for Keepmoat to support Sandwell Work Experience Week. In my role as Social Value Manager for Keepmoat West Midlands I believe that integrating social value into Developments ensures that regeneration is not something “done to” a community, but a collaborative process that empowers local residents. By involving the community early and addressing their specific needs while also ensuring local trades are included, we can foster vibrant, equitable neighbourhoods and leave a lasting legacy long after the project is complete.”

The week culminated in a formal presentation event, where student teams pitched their ideas to a panel of industry professionals and college leaders. Participants received professional feedback, certificates of achievement and recognition for the strongest proposals.