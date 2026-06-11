Active IQ and NCFE integration signals new era for active leisure skills and workforce development

Leading awarding organisation Active IQ has announced it will fully integrate with education charity and vocational learning specialist NCFE by the end of 2026, marking a major milestone for skills development across the active leisure, sport, and wellbeing sector.

The integration follows NCFE’s acquisition of Active IQ in 2022 and will bring together the strengths of both organisations to create a broader and more streamlined offer across qualifications, assessment, delivery, and learner support.

Under the integration, Active IQ will continue to operate as a recognised specialist brand within the active leisure and wellbeing space, while benefiting from NCFE’s scale, infrastructure, and reach across vocational and technical education.

The move will also see Active IQ qualifications retained and expanded through the addition of NCFE’s sport qualifications portfolio.

The announcement reinforces NCFE’s long-term commitment to active leisure, sport and wellbeing as a priority sector specialism. Both organisations say the integration will strengthen their ability to advocate for workforce development, professional standards, and clearer career pathways across the sector.

Lee Buck, Head of Employer Product Strategy at Active IQ, said:

“Bringing Active IQ and NCFE together marks a hugely exciting moment, not only for our organisations, but for the wider active leisure and wellbeing sector. By combining our expertise, reach and shared purpose, we are creating an even stronger platform to support learners, training providers and employers with the skills, qualifications and pathways needed to build a thriving workforce for the future.

“Active IQ will continue to lead as a specialist voice for the sector, while benefiting from the scale and influence of NCFE to drive even greater impact across education, professionalism and workforce development.”

Philip Le Feuvre, Chief Operating Officer at NCFE, said:

“This integration represents the next chapter in our shared commitment to delivering exceptional opportunities for learners, educators and employers across the active leisure, sport and wellbeing sector.

“Since Active IQ joined the NCFE group in 2022, we have seen first-hand the value that closer collaboration can bring in this critical sector. By combining our expertise, resources and sector insight, as well as our existing strengths in the health and care sector, we hope to create a stronger, more connected organisation and improved offer for our customers and learners.

“Through this integration we will look to support workforce development, raise professional standards, and help individuals embrace lifelong learning and progress into rewarding careers in the active leisure, sport and wellbeing sector. Importantly, Active IQ will continue to be recognised as the specialist voice for the sector, while benefiting from the scale and reach of NCFE to deliver even greater impact.”

David Stalker, Chair of Ukactive, said:

“This integration will bring together two organisations with shared values and a commitment to education, workforce development, and learner success. By harnessing specialist sector expertise alongside increased scale and investment capability, they will be better positioned to support innovation, improve progression opportunities, and meet the future skills needs of the sector.

“In light of the rapidly evolving landscape of health and fitness, it is essential for industry stakeholders to proactively incorporate emerging trends, technologies, and consumer demands into their strategic planning. This foresight will not only enhance the relevance of available programs but also ensure that the workforce is equipped with the skills necessary to thrive in a dynamic environment, ultimately fostering a healthier society.”

The organisations also confirmed that customers, providers and partners will continue to receive ongoing support throughout the transition period, with regular communications, guidance and training planned ahead of any operational changes.

The integration is expected to be completed by the end of the calendar year.