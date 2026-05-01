Scottish offshore workers urged to consider a career in construction 

CITB highlights the amount of transferable skills from offshore workers into the construction industry, and the funding and training available for people

The Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) is urging offshore workers to consider a career in construction considering the significant number of transferable skills between the industries.

For example, construction faces a significant and growing demand for skilled scaffolders – with CITB’s Construction Workforce Outlook forecasting nearly 1,400 scaffolders are needed across the UK by 2029 – creating a clear opportunity to retain vital skills within the industry.

Scotland’s long association with the North Sea energy sector means many workers already bring skills that align closely with construction requirements, including strong safety cultures, experience working at height, inspection processes and disciplined site working practices.

In Scotland, where employers continue to report recruitment challenges, CITB is currently supporting access to training through a £200 discount on the Construction Industry Scaffolders Record Scheme (CISRS) Scaffolding Part 1: Tube and Fitting Scaffold course at National Construction College (NCC) Scotland in Inchinnan, helping to reduce barriers for individuals considering a move into the trade.

CITB is working with industry to support both those entering construction for the first time and experienced workers looking to retrain or upskill. This includes high-quality, accredited scaffolding training delivered through its NCC network, aligned to CISRS standards and designed to support entry, progression and career development.

Robert Stephenson, Access Instructor, CITB, said:

“Scaffolding is a trade where transferable skills can be effectively applied, offering structured routes into long-term employment and progression within construction. We regularly work with learners who bring valuable skills from other industries, including offshore and energy. Our role is to help support people and employers to give them the skills they need to build a competent and resilient workforce.

“Our priority is ensuring training reflects real site requirements and gives people the skills employers need now and in the future. Whether someone is new to construction or transitioning from another sector, scaffolding offers a clear, structured route with strong standards and progression.”

Recently, CITB’S NCC received a rating of ‘expected standard’ across all key judgement areas in its latest Ofsted inspection. The outcome was a strong result regarding the new, more rigorous framework that Ofsted has in place which has raised the expectations on training providers. A rating of ‘expected standard’ demonstrates that a provider is meeting Ofsted’s high standards and is delivering everything learners should be receiving at a high level of quality and effectiveness.

For the 2026/27 Financial Year, CITB funding for scaffolding training remains available across all NCC sites, alongside ongoing grant support for employers.