Leadership Development After Funding Cuts, is the Level 6 Project Manager Degree Apprenticeship the Answer?

The government’s latest skills funding update has undoubtedly caused some uncertainty for businesses that rely on apprenticeships to upskill their workforce. With specific leadership and management qualifications, including the Level 6 Chartered Manager Degree Apprenticeship, losing their funding by December, many organisations are seeking clarity on how to adapt their talent strategies.

“Losing access to a flagship management programme can feel like a setback when you are trying to build a robust leadership pipeline. However, this change also presents a unique opportunity for businesses to rethink how leadership skills are defined within the modern workplace”, explains Steven Hurst, Director of Corporate Learning at Arden University.

As businesses search for viable, fully funded alternatives, the Level 6 Project Manager Degree Apprenticeship has emerged as a compelling option. While it bears a different title, this pathway offers a wealth of leadership training that aligns closely with the needs of modern businesses. Below, Steven explores whether this project-focused programme can genuinely act as a suitable replacement for the outgoing management qualification.

What are the similarities between the Level 6 Project Manager and Chartered Manager programmes?

At its core, the Level 6 Project Manager programme is entirely focused on the art and science of delivering complex projects successfully. The primary lens through which apprentices view their work encompasses time, cost, scope, risk, and stakeholders. Instead of focusing on day-to-day operational maintenance, apprentices learn how to drive specific, targeted initiatives from conception through to completion. The qualification is also closely aligned with respected professional bodies, such as the Association for Project Management.

In contrast, the Level 6 Chartered Manager Degree Apprenticeship has traditionally served as the gold standard for developing holistic business leaders. The core focus of this programme rests firmly on managing people, overseeing daily operations, and driving long-term business strategy, and apprentices view their responsibilities through a lens of leadership, organisational performance, and strategic alignment. The goal is to create well-rounded managers who can navigate the complex challenges of running a department or an entire organisation. A significant draw of this programme has always been its direct pathway to achieving Chartered Manager status via the Chartered Management Institute.

“Despite their different titles and core focuses, these degree apprenticeships share a remarkable amount of structural and academic DNA”, comments Steven. “They are both Level 6 qualifications, meaning they provide degree-equivalent training that demands an elevated level of critical thinking and academic rigour. They also have a similar duration, typically taking between three and four years to complete.”

When you look closely at the curriculum requirements, the crossover becomes even more apparent, Steven says.

He adds:

“Both degree apprenticeships require learners to undertake significant project work, build a comprehensive evidence portfolio, and complete a rigorous end-point assessment.

“Academically, they both cover essential business skills, including complex problem-solving, strategic decision-making, and high-level stakeholder management, and demand a blend of operational and strategic thinking to succeed.”

Can you gain the same skills with the Level 6 Project Manager Degree Apprenticeship?

The project management pathway develops powerful leadership skills that closely mirror those used in senior management roles.

“Project managers frequently lead cross-functional teams without direct authority, requiring them to influence stakeholders, resolve conflict, and guide diverse groups toward shared goals. Alongside this, they gain strong resource and workload management capabilities – allocating tasks, balancing capacity, and keeping complex projects on track – skills that translate directly into managing a team’s day-to-day operations”, says Steven.

Communication and coaching are also central to the role. Project managers run key meetings, support colleagues through obstacles, and translate strategic ambitions into practical actions. They are accountable for performance and delivery, monitoring KPIs, identifying underperformance early, and driving corrective action – all behaviours that align closely with effective people management.

Another major strength of this pathway is its deep grounding in change management.

“Because projects inherently introduce change, apprentices learn to navigate resistance, support colleagues through uncertainty, and embed new processes smoothly; this ability to guide people through transition is a core competency for any future leader”, Steven adds.

However, the project manager route has limitations for those aiming for formal people management responsibilities. It does not have the same level of exposure to direct line management tasks such as appraisals, HR processes, disciplinary procedures, recruitment, and long-term talent development. As a result, while the degree apprenticeship builds exceptional leadership and communication abilities, it does not fully prepare individuals for the HR-driven, long-term responsibilities required in traditional management roles.

Is it worth considering the Level 6 Project Manager Degree Apprenticeship?

The government’s funding changes undoubtedly require businesses to adapt their approach to leadership development.

“The removal of the Chartered Manager Degree Apprenticeship removes a popular route for training traditional department heads and operations managers; however, the landscape of funded training remains rich with potential. The Level 6 Project Manager Degree Apprenticeship stands out as a highly robust, deeply valuable alternative for businesses willing to think creatively about how leadership is demonstrated”, says Steven.

“The project management pathway excels in developing informal leadership, strategic execution, and stakeholder management, despite excluding formal human resources and line management training. For many modern businesses, the ability to deliver complex technical projects, manage diverse workloads, and drive change is exactly what their emerging leaders need most.

“By aligning training needs with these highly sought-after project skills, learning and development teams can continue to leverage apprenticeship funding to build a resilient, capable, and highly effective senior workforce for the future”, he concludes.