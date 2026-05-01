Olympic swimming legend helps launch flagship Arden University campus in East London

Double Olympic swimming gold medallist Becky Adlington was guest of honour at a special event to launch a new flagship learning centre in East London.

Opened on Tuesday 28th April, Arden University’s new campus on Westfield Avenue in Stratford, near the 2012 Olympic park, will offer a full range of flexible, online and blended learning opportunities.

It is one of several new campuses being launched nationwide by Arden University, all aimed at providing learners with the future-proofed skills necessary to develop fulfilling, long-term careers. In particular, Arden University supports mature learners and students from disadvantaged backgrounds, who may not otherwise be able to access higher education and acquire the skills modern employers demand.

Becky, who brought home gold in both the 400m and 800m freestyle events at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, was one of 94 British athletes to benefit from the Advanced Apprenticeship in Sporting Excellence award (AASE), offered to recognise potential elite athletes seeking to combine high-level academic achievement with training for competition.

She commented:

“It was a privilege to be part of the launch of Arden University’s new campus in Stratford. As someone who benefited from a tailored educational programme, which also enabled me to train intensively for international competition, I have seen first hand the advantages that high-quality, bespoke and flexible learning can bring. Those choosing Arden University will benefit from similar opportunities, which will help them optimise their skillset and reach their long-term career goals.”

Professor Carl Lygo, CEO and Vice-Chancellor at Arden University, commented:

“The launch of the Stratford campus represents a major investment in the East London area. It confirms our continued commitment to offering high-quality, flexible learning opportunities for people from all backgrounds to help them to harness their potential and access rewarding career paths.

“As one of a number of new campus launches this year, the Stratford opening demonstrates the growing demand for the type of learning opportunities we offer to suit individual learner needs, whether these are for online, flexible or blended courses.

“East London is an area very much on the up, and local employers are seeking highly motivated and well-qualified talent to drive their businesses forward. Our programmes have been designed to meet those needs, bringing together organisations and learners and supporting economic growth in the area.”

As well as hearing from Becky Adlington, guests at the launch event also took the opportunity to tour the new campus and enjoy a lunch and networking opportunities.

Having celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2025, Arden University continues to expand at pace, with the Stratford launch one of several this year, following the opening of a campus in Nottingham and the expansion of existing facilities in Birmingham and Manchester.