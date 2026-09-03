Students’ Hard Work set to Blossom in Local Community Garden

Oaklands College took learning beyond the classroom this week when a group of its Special Educational and Additional Needs (SEND) students visited Habiba Garden, in St Albans, a much-loved community space, to deliver a series of handcrafted wooden planters they designed and built throughout the year.

The visit marked the culmination of months of hard work, giving students the chance to showcase their craftsmanship and see the real-world impact of their carpentry project.

The project allowed the students to develop practical skills, problem-solve, work collaboratively and take pride in creating something meaningful for others. Seeing their finished planters installed in the community garden offered a powerful moment of achievement, as students could see how their work would be enjoyed and used by people in their local community.

It also helped students understand how the skills they are developing can contribute to wellbeing, connection and shared spaces across their local area.

Habiba Garden is a welcoming community garden that brings women together through a shared love of gardening. Visitors plant flowers, herbs and vegetables, care for the grounds and share gardening knowledge, all while benefiting from improved wellbeing and reduced isolation.

The site also includes a Sensations Garden – a calming, sensory-rich outdoor environment designed for visitors of all ages. During the visit, students explored the gardens, met volunteers and saw exactly how their handcrafted planters will be used to enhance the space for everyone who visits the garden.

The visit provided an opportunity for students to connect their learning with a real community project and see the tangible results of the skills they have developed throughout the year. It also gave them the chance to experience how their contribution could help improve a much-loved local space.

The trip was also a chance for Oaklands staff to meet the Habiba Garden and the HAWA team, with the aim that there will be many more opportunities for students to learn through meaningful community engagement and contribute to local initiatives.

A special thank you went to tutors Peter Searle and Tim Lebas, who supported the students throughout the carpentry project, sharing their expertise and helping bring everyone’s ideas to life. Peter said:

“Our students have worked incredibly hard on these planters, and seeing them installed in the garden was a proud moment for all of us. Their commitment, teamwork and creativity have been outstanding, and this project shows just how capable they are when given the chance to apply their skills in the community.”

Andrew Slade, Principal and CEO of Oaklands College, said:

“We’re incredibly proud to see our students’ hard work making a real difference in their local community. Projects like this give students the opportunity to put their skills into practice, build confidence and see the positive impact they can have on the people and places around them. Working in partnership with community organisations like Habiba Garden is a wonderful way to make learning meaningful and connected to the wider community.”

The College also extended its thanks to everyone involved in organising the visit, which ensured students had the opportunity to celebrate everything they have achieved.