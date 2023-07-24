Supportive tutors inspire teaching graduate to become a university academic

An Edge Hill University graduate is looking forward to a career in higher education and educating the next generation of teachers after being inspired by her supportive tutors and lecturers.

Chloe McDougall, originally from Bushmills in Northern Ireland, has already completed a BA (Hons) Early Childhood Studies undergraduate degree at Edge Hill and is now graduating with a distinction in her PGCE.

Inspired by the kindness of her academic tutors, Chloe wants to complete a Masters degree and a PhD with the aim of becoming an academic and education expert.

Chloe said: “My academic tutors were really inspirational and supportive, they helped me deal with any challenges and stresses, allowing me to succeed. Now I want to do that for other people.

“Studying for my degree and PGCE was definitely hard, but Edge Hill has taught me to believe in myself and helped me become the person I am today. I now know that everything in life that matters is worth working for and anything is achievable if you work hard.

“My aim now is to go into schools and discover more about how teaching is done around the world so I can become an expert and share what I’ve learnt with the next generation of teachers.”

As part of her course, Chloe was able to complete placements at three different schools in England and Northern Ireland, giving her experience of different education systems and teaching methods.

“I completed two placements in England and one in Northern Ireland. All three were great; I had fun learning all the practical aspects of teaching, including lesson plans and assessment, as well as looking after a classroom of children.”

Chloe chose to study at Edge Hill after falling in love with the campus, and she stayed on to do a PGCE because of her supportive friends and love of learning.

“I remember touring the campus and noticing all the natural space, water, and beautiful buildings. I come from a small town in Ireland, so Ormskirk felt like a home away from home.

“I also found out that the University is well known for its teaching courses. I’ve always wanted to be a teacher; I love the idea of watching children grow and learn over time, so Edge Hill was the right choice for me.”

