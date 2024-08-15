Sustainability Education Gets a Boost in Further Education Sector

The further education sector is set to see a significant enhancement in sustainability education, thanks to a new collaboration between AIM Qualifications and Assessment Group and The Sustainability Academy. This partnership comes at a crucial time when the need for sustainability skills and knowledge is more pressing than ever.

Sustainability education in further education offers numerous benefits:

Preparing students for the Green Economy: as industries shift towards more sustainable practices, students equipped with sustainability knowledge will be better prepared for future job markets. Developing critical thinking skills: sustainability challenges require innovative solutions, fostering critical thinking and problem-solving abilities in students. Promoting environmental stewardship: education on sustainability helps create a generation of environmentally conscious citizens. Enhancing institutional reputation: colleges offering robust sustainability programs can attract more students and partnerships. Supporting community engagement: sustainability projects often involve local communities, providing valuable real-world experience for students.

Great news for college governors

Fabienne Bailey, Business Growth and Transformation Director at AIM commented on the importance of this education:

“We are particularly keen to see our further education colleges and training providers taking this up to support their governors, leaders, staff and students so they can work towards their own ‘green and sustainable’ initiatives. As a college governor myself, I can see how this training would add great value to the Board and help us to understand our roles better in driving this agenda forward”.

Funding available

The timing is particularly advantageous as the new flexibilities in the government’s Adult Skills Fund for 2024-2025 now extend funding eligibility to non-regulated, tailored learning provision. This change in funding policy opens up new avenues for further education institutions to access funded sustainability training, making it easier to integrate these crucial skills into their curricula.

Equipping the next generation

Sara Wilcock, Co-Founder of The Sustainability Academy said

“As the world grapples with environmental challenges, this focus on sustainability education in further education is not just timely, but essential. It equips the next generation with the knowledge and skills needed to create a more sustainable future, while also enhancing the relevance and impact of further education in addressing global challenges. We are really excited to have created a bespoke level 2 Introduction to Sustainability accredited by AIM Qualifications and Accreditations which we will be launching with The Royal Air Force Air Cadets (RAFAC) in October this year”.

New bespoke Level 2 qualification in sustainability for RAF cadets

Wing Commander Dr Jill Matterface, Head of Training and Transformational Education, Royal Air Force Air Cadets (RAFAC) said,

“The RAF Cadets are delighted to announce the launch of a bespoke Level 2 qualification in sustainability, a significant step in preparing cadets for future roles within the RAF and beyond. This pioneering qualification will equip cadets with crucial knowledge but also inspire them to become advocates for sustainability within their chosen fields. It reflects RAFAC’s commitment to developing well-rounded individuals who are prepared to tackle the complex challenges of the 21st century”.