T Level students’ high grades success at The Sheffield College highlighted during national campaign

T Level students’ high grades success at The Sheffield College is being highlighted during a national campaign.

Nearly 70% of students who successfully completed their T Level qualifications in 2026 achieved high grades – either merits or distinctions.

T Levels are technical qualifications developed with employers to equip students with industry relevant knowledge and skills.

T Levels Week is championing the benefits of these two-year qualifications for both students and employers and runs from 19th to 23rd October 2026.

Matthew Goodlad, Vice Principal for Curriculum – Young People, The Sheffield College, said:

“T Levels give students technical knowledge and skills that prepare them for their careers and provide a talent pipeline for employers.

“It’s exciting to see our students succeeding at T Levels thanks to the backing of regional employers and to shine a light on their success during T Levels Week.”

T Level students complete an industry placement of approximately 45 days as part of the qualification, which is broadly equivalent to three A Levels.

More than 450 students studied T Levels at the college during the last academic year 2025/26 across a range of technical subjects.

In addition to the high grades, students on six T Levels achieved a 100% pass rate on completion of their qualification in 2026:

Business Support

Early Years Educator

Legal Services

Supporting the Adult Nursing Team

Surveying and Design for Construction and the Built Environment

Textile and Fashion Maker

Recent T Level college leavers from the summer of 2026 have progressed to apprenticeships, employment and university.

They include Lucy Owen, 18, who was awarded a distinction in the T Level Early Years and went on to study at a top Russell Group university.

Lucy completed industry placements at a local private nursery and a reception class as part of the T Level qualification.

Lucy, who progressed to the University of Durham to study education studies with psychology, said:

“The T Level was the perfect choice for me. The placements provided an incredible experience and lessons which I will refer to for years to come.”

Jacqui Smith, Minister for Skills, commented:

“This government is determined to give technical and vocational education the same status and recognition as the academic route.

“T Levels are showing what is possible when high quality education is combined with meaningful industry experience, enabling more young people to gain the skills, knowledge and experience needed to thrive.”

The college offers T Levels across 11 subject areas: automotive and motor vehicle, animal care, building technologies, business, childcare, engineering, fashion and textiles, health and social care, information technology and computing, media and science.