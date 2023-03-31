Talented North Wales students lauded at college HE ceremony

TALENTED students received academic awards at a special higher education ceremony held at Coleg Cambria.

The college’s Northop Business School hosted an event for 40 learners, their families, and the community.

They were welcomed by Emma Hurst, Dean of Higher Education and Access to Higher Education, who said: “Thank you to all of the students and all our guests and staff for the support they have shown to each other, and to Cambria.

“It has been a pleasure to welcome you all here and we congratulate you on your accomplishments.”

Award recipients achieved qualifications for programmes including the ILM Level 4 Diploma in Leadership and Management; AAT Professional Diploma in Accounting; CIPD Level 5 Associate Diploma in People Management; ILM Level 5 Diploma in Leadership and Management, and the Level 5 HND in Animal Management.

The ceremony also included a speech by former HE Student of the Year Melissa Molyneux, who secured an Applied Business Management degree at Cambria before her current role at Airbus, where she is an Operations Controller and Wing Engineering Outsourcing Manager.

“I gained valuable experience at Airbus as a commercial apprentice on a work scheme while studying for the degree; I’ve always been a hands-on person so for me gaining a degree apprenticeship was the right blend of real-life experience with the qualification I wanted,” said Melissa.

“I enjoyed every aspect of my time at Coleg Cambria, and the degree will stand me in good stead with my future development. I studied a range of subjects as part of the degree which I was able to apply to my working environment.”

She added: “The development journey I’ve been on in a relatively short space of time is phenomenal and I credit a lot of this to Cambria. I thank the support network I had here, especially my professional and academic mentors.

“I’ve now been with Airbus for more than four years and it’s safe to say time flies when you’re having fun – no pun intended!”

Principal Sue Price thanked everyone who attended on the day and said: “Congratulations on your success and a big thank you to your family and friends who have supported you on the first step of your journey.

“You have all worked so hard and this was the perfect way to help you celebrate your achievements.”

For more on Cambria University Centre, visit www.cambria.ac.uk/cambria-university-centre.

Visit www.cambria.ac.uk for the latest news and information from the college.

Published in