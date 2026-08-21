The Batch Lady Suzanne to receive prestigious Honorary Fellowship from Borders College

Suzanne Mulholland, the entrepreneur, author and television presenter behind The Batch Lady, will receive an Honorary Fellowship from @BordersCollege during its annual Graduation Ceremony in September 2026.

Suzanne has built a career helping individuals and families save time, reduce food waste and manage household budgets through practical approaches to cooking and organisation.

Suzanne studied at the University of Aberdeen, graduating with an MA in Entrepreneurial and Management Studies. It was during her studies that she developed an interest in time management and organisation, skills that would later become central to her career.

After becoming a busy working mother, Suzanne began looking for ways to simplify family mealtimes. This led to her signature batch-cooking system, enabling families to prepare meals in advance and enjoy homemade food with less daily pressure. She launched The Batch Lady through social media and her website, building a loyal global following.

Today, Suzanne is an established author, entrepreneur and broadcaster. She has published eight books, including six Sunday Times bestsellers, with two reaching number one. Her work has also expanded into television, with her Channel 4 series Batch From Scratch, while she is a regular contributor to ITV’s This Morning.

Borders College Principal and CEO Pete Smith said:

“We are delighted to recognise Suzanne with an Honorary Fellowship at our 2026 Graduation Ceremony. Her achievements are an inspiration to our students and wider community. Suzanne has transformed an everyday challenge into a business, reaching families across the world while remaining connected to the Scottish Borders. Her commitment to practical advice, entrepreneurship and community makes her a wonderful example of what can be achieved through creativity, determination and hard work.”

Suzanne said:

“I am absolutely thrilled to receive an Honorary Fellowship from Borders College. The Scottish Borders is home, and it means so much to me to have my work recognised by an organisation that plays such an important role in our local community. I hope my journey encourages others to follow their ideas, embrace opportunities and believe that a simple idea can grow into something that makes a real difference.”

Alongside her professional achievements, Suzanne is committed to supporting communities across the Scottish Borders. She has donated profits from her television work to local charities and supported schools and community organisations.

Her practical, positive approach has helped make cooking and organisation more accessible for busy families, while her entrepreneurial journey demonstrates the potential of combining creativity with an understanding of people’s everyday needs.