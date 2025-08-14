The City of Liverpool College celebrate incredible Level 3 results day with 98% pass rate 

The City of Liverpool College, the largest further education institution in Merseyside, celebrated an incredible results day on Thursday, with Level 3 students achieving an unprecedented 98% pass rate.

The College recorded a 100% pass rate in A-Level Economics, English Language, English Literature, Film Studies, Physics and Sociology, as well as vocational courses such as Health and Social Care and Travel and Tourism. There was also a milestone 100% pass rate in T-Levels, including Surveying, Building Services Design, Mechanical, Health and Science and Education and Childcare. This was higher than the national average of 90.5%.

BTEC courses in Electrical Engineering and Construction and Built Environment achieved a 100% pass rate, as did Fashion Business and Retail and Performing and Production Arts. As part of a packed-out celebration at the Roscoe Street campus in the heart of Liverpool City Centre, attended by hundreds of excited learners and their families, Performing Arts and Musical Theatre alumni Bobby Schofield, star of BBC’s Unforgivable, arrived to spend time with triumphant students and offer advice for the future.

Bobby said:

“I had an amazing experience at The College. I met people like me who were outgoing but we were never judged or afraid to be ourselves. The City of Liverpool College helped me find my path in life. Congratulations to everyone collecting their results today, and I hope they go on to have amazing futures.”

Leader of Liverpool City Council and Cabinet Member for Innovation Liam Robinson was also in attendance.

Liam said:

“It is quite incredible for the College to have a 98% pass success rate overall and 100% on T-Levels. The results open up so many opportunities for learners to take their careers further. What is so successful about the way The City of Liverpool College is how it partners with local business. A great example of this is the new Heat Pump training facility, which is upskilling young people to become heat pump and green technology experts. The College is providing huge opportunities to build careers in emerging and established sectors.”

The results bookmarked a spectacular 12 months for the College. In 2024, an OFTSED report hailed The City of Liverpool College as “transformative and life-enhancing.” OFSTED acknowledged learners “develop the knowledge, skills and behaviours that employers need,” including Apprentices, while the report added: “Leaders ensure curriculums help students and apprentices prepare for their next steps and progress to aspirational careers.”

The City of Liverpool College supported learners with mental health and counselling support on hand. A range of higher education providers were also in attendance alongside the College’s own Higher Education team to talk to students and offer expert guidance for their futures. The College is committed to inclusivity, creating an environment that recognises students as individuals with individual needs and personalised support.

Neil Borg-Olivier, Vice Principal, praised the class of 2025. He said:

“It is incredible to celebrate such a large percentage of our cohort achieving success across a wide range of subjects and apprenticeships. At The City of Liverpool, our learners come from all backgrounds, age-groups and experiences. For so many of them to receive such stunning results perfectly exemplifies the continued progress of The College.

“I am so proud of our students, teachers and leadership who have all worked so hard towards these achievements. It has been remarkable to speak with so many students today who will go on to take their next steps in education, either with The City of Liverpool College or elsewhere.

“Our yearly results day celebration is an opportunity for us as staff to recognise another cohort of incredible students, who I admire deeply. I can only thank them for their amazing work ethic, exceptional attitude and proactive approach to learning.”

Student Dan Forsyth, who achieved straight As in Health and Social Care, is going on to study to be a paramedic at Edge Hill University. They said:

“The City of Liverpool College has supported me, tutored me and advised me to achieve my dreams and ambitions.

“The College has been so helpful, caring and understanding. I have consistently felt so well supported by the staff here and gave me the maximum resources for me to succeed and perform to the best of my abilities while also looking after my mental health. It has been such a positive experience.

“I also made so many friends, with a tight-knit group of people who support each other. It has been really good to have an extended and friendly network of peers to rely on.”